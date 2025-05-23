Cody Rhodes set for shocking return, new WWE champions to be crowned? 6 Bold predictions for SmackDown (May 23rd, 2025)

The May 23rd episode of WWE SmackDown will be held at the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. There are three advertised matches for tonight, including a WWE Tag Team Title match between the champions, The Street Profits, and Fraxiom.

There are two Money in the Bank qualifying matches, one for the men's and one for the women's. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Bianca Belair are also advertised to appear.

Let's look at six bold predictions for tonight's episode of SmackDown:

#6. Cody Rhodes may make his first appearance since WrestleMania 41

As mentioned above, Cody Rhodes is being advertised to appear on this week's edition of SmackDown. Rhodes lives outside of Atlanta in Marietta, Georgia, so it won't be surprising if he makes his return tonight in Savannah, which is about four hours away.

John Cena is not expected to be in Savannah, so a potential conflict could be averted. Rhodes would likely want a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship, though automatic rematches might be hard to come by with Cena as the titleholder.

#5. Randy Orton may ask for a rematch against John Cena at Money in the Bank

John Cena and Randy Orton. (Photo: WWE.com)

Just like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton is being advertised for this week's SmackDown. Orton has not commented on his loss to John Cena at WWE Backlash. It will be interesting to see if The Viper asks for a rematch due to how R-Truth's interference helped Cena retain his gold in St. Louis.

Orton could also have a confrontation with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, whose actions at Backlash might get perceived as a reason why Cena successfully defended his title. While a rematch makes sense, an Orton-Aldis feud has been brewing for months now.

#4. Fraxiom may become the new WWE Tag Team Champions

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Nathan Frazer and Axiom shocked The Street Profits in a non-title match, pinning the WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo is set to challenge for the title tonight.

With Fraxiom having momentum and the possibility of interference from #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns, the former NXT Tag Team Champions could win their first main roster gold in less than a month since getting called up.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura may book his ticket to Money in the Bank

Shinsuke Nakamura. (Photo: WWE.com)

The only Men's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match announced for this week's episode of SmackDown is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Aleister Black. It's the perfect opportunity for Nakamura to make some noise after losing a lot of momentum following his forgettable United States Championship reign.

Knight's issues with the new Bloodline are far from over, and Black hasn't shaken Carmelo Hayes and The Miz off his back. These unfinished businesses could help The Wayward Samurai earn a spot in the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

#2. Giulia could win her WWE SmackDown debut match

It was announced in last week's episode of SmackDown that Giulia had joined the blue brand's roster. She will make her SmackDown in-ring debut tonight in a Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match. She will face Charlotte Flair and the reigning Women's United States Champion, Zelina Vega.

Just like with Roxanne Perez on RAW, Giulia needs the win to establish herself on the main roster immediately. Charlotte has a story with Alexa Bliss, while Vega's next challenger could lurk and prevent her from qualifying for the Women's MITB Ladder Match. Maybe The Beautiful Madness gets the victory and joins Perez, Bliss, and Rhea Ripley.

#1. An all-out brawl may lead to a WWE Women's Championship match being announced

Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Naomi. (Photo: WWE.com)

Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship last week on SmackDown against Nia Jax. It was a hard-hitting match that got the crowd going, with The Buff Barbie overcoming The Irresistible Force to retain her title.

During the match, Naomi and Jade Cargill's rivalry spilled all over again. This could lead to Stratton calling them out tonight. This might spill into an all-out brawl involving the three stars plus Jax. If this happens, Nick Aldis won't have a choice but to book a Fatal Four-Way Match for the WWE Women's Title at Money in the Bank.

