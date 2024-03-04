Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' former ally to help them take The Bloodline down at WrestleMania? Looking at the chances

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will be answering The Rock’s WrestleMania 40’s tag team challenge soon. Considering how Rhodes and Rollins do not back down from a fight, they will most definitely accept the tag team match.

It so happens that The Brahma Bull revealed if the babyfaces win on Night 1, no member of The Bloodline will interfere in the championship match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. However, if the heels win, everything goes as per The Bloodline rules. Ideally, The Rock and Roman Reigns will want to do anything to secure the victory. Interestingly, nothing was said about Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa running interferences on Night 1 to ensure The Bloodline wins.

It’s possible that The People’s Champ and The Tribal Chief will try to use this loophole in what Rock said on SmackDown. To save Rollins and Rhodes from suffering a defeat due to interferences, Randy Orton can step-in to help The American Nightmare and The Visionary.

The Viper has first-hand experience on how ruthless The Bloodline can be, especially that they always run interference during matches. He returned to WWE with his eyes set on demolishing The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. Even if not directly, Orton can save his former stable-mates, The Legacy with Cody Rhodes and The Authority with Seth Rollins, from falling victim to the same.

Even though he won’t be able to take down Roman Reigns himself, he can play a vital role in breaking The Bloodline empire by helping Rhodes and Rollins win the tag team match on Night 1. However, his interference can lead to a match against Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa for Night 2!

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes will do double duty at WrestleMania 40

WWE is aiming to make WrestleMania 40 the biggest show in the event’s history. For that, the storylines that are leading to the matches continue to unfold like cinematic masterpieces. Of course, one among them is The American Nightmare’s story with Roman Reigns. However, instead of just showing their star power on Night 2, both of them including Seth Rollins may end up showing their star power twice.

If Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes accept The Rock’s challenge, then Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will work both Night 1 and Night 2. On the other hand, Seth Rollins will be in the ring for two matches, the tag team match and the World Heavyweight Championship match against Drew McIntyre.

Whether or not The Visionary will work both matches on the same night or work one match each night will depend on the final WrestleMania 40 match card.

