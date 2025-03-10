Cody Rhodes' 'Shield' to appear, John Cena's ex to target veteran? 4 debuts & returns that could shake WWE up before WrestleMania 41 

WWE has started building towards its biggest and grandest event of the year, WrestleMania 41. The event will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

However, the event is more than a month away, and several twists and turns could still happen. Fans could witness some big returns and debuts which could spice things up before WrestleMania 41.

The following piece will explore four such debuts and returns that could happen before The Show of Shows this year:

#4. Rey Fenix could debut before WrestleMania 41

One of the biggest names on the AEW roster, Rey Fenix, recently exited Tony Khan's company. Since then, the luchador has been rumored to debut in WWE. The Stamford-based company reportedly has big plans for the high-flyer following his debut.

Given the recent reports, Rey Fenix's WWE debut could happen before WrestleMania 41. The luchador could be involved in a mini-feud with Chad Gable before reuniting with his real-life brother, Penta, to help him fend off Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW.

#3. Nikki Bella could return

Nikki Bella has not been on television following her return at Royal Rumble. The veteran had a decent outing in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She eliminated Bayley before getting eliminated by Nia Jax.

Following her elimination, Nikki went on to slap Bayley. Given how things unfolded, fans could witness a potential match between the duo at WrestleMania 41.

Though she is currently on a hiatus, one-half of The Bella Twins and John Cena's ex-fiancee, Nikki, could return shortly to kick off her feud against Bayley.

#2. Becky Lynch could return

Becky Lynch has been off WWE TV since her loss against Liv Morgan last year. However, The Man reportedly signed a new contract with WWE and is rumored to return in the coming days.

Given that, Big Time Becks could return before WrestleMania 41. The Man could make a comeback and target Liv Morgan, leading to a match at The Show of Shows this year.

#1. Roman Reigns could be Cody Rhodes' 'Shield'

John Cena turned heel following his win in the Elimination Chamber to lay waste to Cody Rhodes. The Cenation Leader sold his soul to The Rock in the process, much to the shock of fans.

While The American Nightmare is currently alone in his war against Big Match John and The Final Boss, that may change following Roman Reigns' return. The Rock's blatant abuse of his powers may not sit down well with the OTC, who could return with Paul Heyman to join forces with Rhodes.

Roman Reigns could act as Cody's 'Shield', protecting him in his war against The Final Boss and Cena.

