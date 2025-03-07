Cody Rhodes' shield to turn heel after 2 years and cost him WWE title at WrestleMania 41? Possible scenario explored

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to become the champion after his shield, Seth Rollins, helped him at The Grandest Stage of Them All last year.

Rhodes' shield, Rollins, could now turn heel on The American Nightmare to help John Cena become a 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41. This could be followed by Rollins aligning with Cena and The Rock to create the biggest faction in the history of the industry, potentially changing the landscape of the company after 'Mania.

A couple of weeks ago on RAW, Seth Rollins convinced Cody not to sell his soul to The Final Boss. This could lead to a tag team match in the main event of Night One, just like last year, featuring Rollins and Rhodes teaming up to face Cena and The Final Boss.

The bout could potentially impact the main event match between Cena and Rhodes, similar to last year. During the Undisputed WWE Championship match, Seth Rollins could make an appearance, acting as The American Nightmare's shield, but could eventually shock the world with his heel turn.

The Visionary could attack Rhodes and align himself with the Franchise Player and The Final Boss, which could end up being the beginning of an era of domination.

(Please Note: This is just a speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Cody Rhodes might get some help from Hall of Famer, feels former WWE writer

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels that the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin could make a return at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year to help Cody Rhodes retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.

Russo added that, given the history between Austin and The Final Boss, this would make complete sense.

"Obviously, with the history between The Rock and Steve Austin, it would make all the sense in the world for Austin to make a return," Russo said. [From 14:22 to 14:34]

While the return of the WWE Hall of Famer is a possibility, Triple H has numerous opportunities to make headlines with Cody Rhodes vs John Cena. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the match at WrestleMania 41.

