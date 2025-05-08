Cody Rhodes to shock the WWE Universe at Backlash with unforgivable actions? Possibility explored

The WWE Universe hasn't seen Cody Rhodes since his devastating loss at WrestleMania 41. There has been little to no word from The American Nightmare's camp, and fans are now wondering what the future holds for him. Could he shock the world and return at Backlash 2025 while doing something unforgivable?

Ad

The answer to this question is quite possibly yes, as in this scenario, Cody Rhodes could finally sell his soul. For context, The Rock originally wanted The American Nightmare to turn heel and become "his" champion. At Backlash, he could very well do that by helping John Cena against Randy Orton.

The Legend Killer is all set to challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match is sure to be a blockbuster affair and has been promoted with the line "One Last Time." However, this may not prove to be the case, especially if Rhodes gets involved.

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes, tired of being the quintessential good guy, could return under the guise of helping Orton against Cena. However, in a shocking turn of events, he could turn around and deliver a low blow to his mentor and friend, costing him the match. This could then lead to a shot of Rhodes standing side-by-side with Cena, Travis Scott, and The Rock.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Of course, at the end of the day, this is just speculation. There is no telling if Rhodes will turn heel anytime soon, let alone if he will get involved in the match between Orton and Cena.

Cody Rhodes is reportedly being considered for a return at Backlash 2025

Whether or not Cody Rhodes gets involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship bout remains to be seen. However, according to reports, he is expected to make his return at Backlash 2025.

Ad

According to PWInsider, The American Nightmare could make his presence felt in St. Louis, Missouri, this weekend. The report noted that while there has been no confirmation, WWE Creative has thrown around the idea of potentially having Rhodes return at the event.

Expand Tweet

Should Rhodes return at Backlash, it will surely be met with a huge pop from the fans in attendance. However, more than his return, it will be interesting to see what he does once he's back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More