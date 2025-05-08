Cody Rhodes to shock the WWE Universe at Backlash with unforgivable actions? Possibility explored

The WWE Universe hasn't seen Cody Rhodes since his devastating loss at WrestleMania 41. There has been little to no word from The American Nightmare's camp, and fans are now wondering what the future holds for him. Could he shock the world and return at Backlash 2025 while doing something unforgivable?
The answer to this question is quite possibly yes, as in this scenario, Cody Rhodes could finally sell his soul. For context, The Rock originally wanted The American Nightmare to turn heel and become "his" champion. At Backlash, he could very well do that by helping John Cena against Randy Orton.
The Legend Killer is all set to challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match is sure to be a blockbuster affair and has been promoted with the line "One Last Time." However, this may not prove to be the case, especially if Rhodes gets involved.
Cody Rhodes, tired of being the quintessential good guy, could return under the guise of helping Orton against Cena. However, in a shocking turn of events, he could turn around and deliver a low blow to his mentor and friend, costing him the match. This could then lead to a shot of Rhodes standing side-by-side with Cena, Travis Scott, and The Rock.
Of course, at the end of the day, this is just speculation. There is no telling if Rhodes will turn heel anytime soon, let alone if he will get involved in the match between Orton and Cena.
Cody Rhodes is reportedly being considered for a return at Backlash 2025
Whether or not Cody Rhodes gets involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship bout remains to be seen. However, according to reports, he is expected to make his return at Backlash 2025.
According to PWInsider, The American Nightmare could make his presence felt in St. Louis, Missouri, this weekend. The report noted that while there has been no confirmation, WWE Creative has thrown around the idea of potentially having Rhodes return at the event.
Should Rhodes return at Backlash, it will surely be met with a huge pop from the fans in attendance. However, more than his return, it will be interesting to see what he does once he's back.