Cody Rhodes smokes Roman Reigns, injury ends 4-month streak, WrestleMania dream match confirmed - Biggest Flops and Hits from WWE RAW this week

WWE RAW delivered a good episode this week as the biggest storylines on the red brand grew intense on the Road to WrestleMania. The Bloodline opened and closed the show with Roman Reigns making a rare appearance on RAW.

The episode featured several good confrontations between the top superstars as they continued their WrestleMania feud. A few good matches were lined up for the show, but the WWE creative team was responsible for a couple of blunders along the way.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

The show's main event saw Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes battle it out in a memorable promo war. The Tribal Chief landed the first blow when he called out The American Nightmare for running away from his former Stardust gimmick in WWE, from AEW, and predicted that he would do the same after WrestleMania.

Cody got back at the champion by exposing his fear of cracks in The Bloodline. He hit Roman Reigns the hardest by logically explaining why he would be alone after The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman eventually leave him if he lost at WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes' statements evidently took a toll on Reigns as he immediately chose to leave the ring.

The American Nightmare also mocked Solo Sikoa, instigating him into a fight despite Reigns wishing to leave. Sikoa almost responded but received a kick to his face. Cody then seized the moment by saying that Solo Sikoa wasn't ready and WWE fans echoed the sentiment by turning it into a chant.

Cody Rhodes redeemed himself with a poetic promo, looking a lot more menacing than the last time he met Roman Reigns. The latter was brutal when he said that Cody ran away when he couldn't get over in AEW, a promotion he helped start. But the challenger came back with all the guns blazing and stood tall against a legitimately worried Roman Reigns.

#2 Flop on WWE RAW: Undefeated streak comes to an underwhelming end

This week on RAW, Dominik locked horns with Johnny Gargano in an impressive singles match. The latter sold the injuries throughout the match, which he sustained during his previous encounter with NXT Superstar Grayson Waller. In the end, Dominik picked up a clean win over Gargano.

While it was important for Dominik to pick up a win as we inch closer to his rumored WrestleMania match, he didn't need to pin his opponent clean. Moreover, it ended Gargano's 4-month undefeated streak on RAW unceremoniously. He also needs momentum before he faces Waller at WWE NXT Stand and Deliver. The latter will have added ammunition when he takes on Johnny Wrestling in their final meeting at the upcoming NXT-exclusive show.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The opening segment of RAW saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn kickstart the show on a brilliant note. They rekindled their brotherhood and declared the duo's mutual goal of destroying The Bloodline. The Usos interrupted Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, calling them out for previously betraying each other.

KO then demanded that Jimmy Uso and his brother defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against him and his "brother" Sami Zayn. The Bloodline members accepted the challenge following which the four superstars engaged in a brawl that ended once Roman Reigns arrived at the arena.

The segment had the right amount of emotions mixed into the narrative. WWE fans finally saw one of the most highly anticipated moments from this storyline, a reunited Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn challenging The Usos for gold at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4 Flop on WWE RAW: Piper Niven suffers disappointing loss

Chelsea Green found a new partner in Piper Niven for her tag team match against Asuka and Bianca Belair. Niven was seriously hyped as a replacement, but it all crumbled during the match. Belair picked up a comfortable win for her team after she hit Piper Niven with a KOD.

The match could have been better booked, with Niven and Chelsea Green receiving enough time to impress fans. It was an underwhelming victory for the champion and made no sense in showcasing her strengths on the Road to WrestleMania. Belair doesn't just need brute force to beat Asuka at WrestleMania, and the champion lifting Niven over her shoulders proved something that everyone already knows -- she is physically strong.

#5 Hit on WWE RAW: Montez Ford and Chad Gable in their respective matches

This week on RAW, Montez Ford locked horns with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in a singles match. The latter insulted Ford last week, and the Street Fight member was enraged. He is incredibly over with the crowd and delivered an impressive performance to justify his current popularity amidst the WWE Universe.

Both superstars looked equally dominant in the match. Their bout eventually ended with Theory picking up a big win as he built momentum for his match against John Cena. Despite losing, Ford came out looking strong and established himself as a legitimate contender for the United States Championship in the near future.

Later in the night, Chad Gable delivered arguably the best match of the show when he faced Ricochet in a singles match. The two superstars tore the house down with a bout that saw them take turns dominating the match. WWE fans in the live audience acknowledged Gable and Ricochet's performances, showering them with "This is Awesome" chants.

Recent backstage reports have hinted at the creative team's plans to push Gable as a singles star. He is slowly drifting away from Otis, who is currently fascinated by Maxxine Dupri and the Maxumium Male Models. Gable's recent performances have further justified the call to allow him to flourish as a singles competitor.

