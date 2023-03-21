"I ended him 15 months ago" - NXT star reacts to Johnny Gargano's loss on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano took on Dominik Mysterio in a singles match on WWE RAW. Following this, Grayson Waller had some choice words for the former.

The veteran was looking to extend his winning streak on the episode. Instead, Dominik got the better of The Rebel Heart on Monday night.

A few distractions allowed Dom to hit the Frog Splash against Gargano, ending his four-month undefeated streak on RAW.

After the match, NXT Superstar Grayson Waller took to Twitter to target the man he is scheduled to face at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. The Australian Superstar reminded fans that he "ended" Johnny Wrestling 15 months ago.

"Don’t be so shocked, ‘Johnny Wrestling’ is dead- I ended him 15 months ago #WWERaw🤣," Grayson Waller wrote.

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE Don’t be so shocked, ‘Johnny Wrestling’ is dead- I ended him 15 months ago #WWERaw Don’t be so shocked, ‘Johnny Wrestling’ is dead- I ended him 15 months ago #WWERaw 🤣

Waller attacked Johnny Gargano in December 2021 on NXT, a day after the veteran revealed he would be stepping away from the ring for some time. The brutal assault took out Johnny Wrestling for several months.

At NXT Roadblock this year, Gargano returned to NXT to accept a match against Waller on Shawn Michaels’ behalf. The two men will lock horns at the upcoming Stand & Deliver event on WrestleMania weekend.

A former WWE writer believes Johnny Gargano isn’t a big star

Many fans believe that the former NXT Champion is among the best wrestlers today. However, Vince Russo believes otherwise and has said he hadn’t seen anyone look less like a star than Johnny Wrestling in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo said that Gargano does not look threatening, which could work against him in the big leagues.

"I don't think in my entire history of watching wrestling. Since 1971, I don't think I've ever seen anybody who's less of a star than Johnny Gargano. Anybody - The Brooklyn Brawler, Steve Lombardi - I don't think I've ever seen anybody who has looked less threatening than Johnny Gargano. I really don't. I don't even know who comes close. The Brooklyn Brawler would've killed Johnny Gargano," said Russo.

The veteran added that he didn’t think that Gargano could physically beat anyone up on the roster.

"Who could he beat up? Seriously, I look at the guy, like, 'Who can you beat up?'" questioned the former writer.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Johnny Gargano returning to NXT to face Grayson Waller, the man who took him out the last time he was there.



Simply perfect. Johnny Gargano returning to NXT to face Grayson Waller, the man who took him out the last time he was there.Simply perfect. https://t.co/DH0dmPKrXK

While Russo has his take on the former NXT Champion, many fans still think that Gargano has the talent and charisma to become a big star on the main roster. He could become a success story similar to Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn.

