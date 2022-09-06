Vince Russo says recently-returned WWE Superstar doesn't look like a top star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo doesn't believe RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano has what it takes to be a star in the company.

Gargano returned to WWE last month on an episode of RAW after leaving the company last year. Theory confronted the former NXT Superstar on his return. The duo were previously in a stable called The Way in NXT and could now feud with each other on the main roster.

Despite the fanfare, on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo said that he had seen no other wrestler in the history of the business who has looked "less of a star" than Gargano.

"I don't think in my entire history of watching wrestling, since 1971, I don't think I've ever seen anybody who's less of a star than Johnny Gargano. Anybody - Brooklyn Brawler, Steve Lombardi - I don't think I've ever seen anybody who has looked less threatening than Johnny Gargano. I really don't. I don't even know who comes close. Brooklyn Brawler would've killed Johnny Gargano," said Russo. [58:46 to 59:35]

Russo doesn't think Gargano has the physical capability to "beat up" anyone.

"Who could he beat up? Seriously, I look at the guy, like, 'Who can you beat up?'" questioned the former writer. [59:53 to 1:00:00]

What's next for Johnny Gargano in WWE?

It was announced on this week's RAW that Gargano would wrestle for the first time since his return on next week's show.

WWE, though, did not announce who the former NXT Champion will face on the red brand.

Gargano is one of many stars that Triple H has brought back to the company since taking charge as the head of creative.

The likes of Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and most recently Braun Strowman have all been brought back to the fold by The Game.

