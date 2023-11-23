Cody Rhodes or Stardust? What was the 38-year old's persona in his last Survivor Series match?

Since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes has been part of several significant moments. From challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to winning the Tag Team Title, Rhodes has come a long way. But the one thing he hasn't done since his return is compete at Survivor Series.

The last time Rhodes competed at the Survivor Series was in 2015. At the time, The American Nightmare was not known as Cody Rhodes. The 38-year-old played a gimmick where he was popular as Stardust. At the event in 2015, Rhodes was on the losing side of a classic 5-on-5 elimination match.

Rhodes had teamed up with Bo Dallas, The Ascension, and The Miz for the contest to take on The Dudley Boyz, Goldust, Neville, and Titus O'Neil. Despite being on the losing end, Cody Rhodes, who was Stardust at the time, was involved in a match that received positive reviews from several fans in the WWE Universe.

At the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames, Rhodes will compete in the event for the first time since 2015. The American Nightmare will team up with Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and Jey Uso to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

WWE legend wants to see Cody Rhodes face Roman Reigns again

Rhodes has established himself as one of the biggest babyfaces on the roster. While he has achieved plenty, the only setback in his run till now has been his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Many believe Rhodes should have beaten Reigns that night.

A WWE legend recently expressed his desire to see Cody Rhodes face Roman Reigns again. The legend in question is Lex Luger. During an episode of his podcast, Luger praised The American Nightmare and said:

"I hope so. I'm not sure when it'll happen, but I'd love to see it. I am a huge Cody Rhodes fan. He has a sense of the history of the business from his upbringing as a multi-generational wrestler. He respects it and the way that he carries himself. He's just got the modern-day term for the new generation. He's got the rizz. He's got it. He's got the confidence and the charisma.”

While Rhodes and Roman Reigns are not involved in a feud currently, they are speculated to face each other at WrestleMania 40. Hence, Lex Luger might have his wish come true next year. It will be interesting to see who will win between Rhodes and Reigns if they face each other again.