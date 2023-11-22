WWE legend wants to see Cody Rhodes face Roman Reigns again; claims "he's got the rizz"

Cody Rhodes has become a household name since his return to WWE last year. The American Nightmare has impressed many upon his comeback, including legendary superstar Lex Luger.

Rhodes' return has enabled WWE to portray him as a superhero babyface. Many believe he has the opportunity to counter the popularity of John Cena during the PG Era.

Lex Luger is among the many WWE legends impressed by Rhodes' work since his return to the company. On his Lex Expressed podcast, Luger said he hoped to see The American Nightmare get another shot at Roman Reigns.

He noted that Rhodes had everything needed to become a top star in this generation. The 65-year-old claimed that he was a big fan of the RAW Superstar.

"I hope so. I'm not sure when it'll happen, but I'd love to see it," Luger said of Cody getting another match with Reigns. "I am a huge Cody Rhodes fan. He has a sense of the history of the business from his upbringing as a multi-generational wrestler. He respects it and the way that he carries himself. He's just got the modern-day term for the new generation. He's got the rizz. He's got it. He's got the confidence and the charisma."

Luger added that Cody Rhodes was doing everything right in his current run. He mentioned that the confidence The American Nightmare has will take him to new heights.

"From the gear that he wears, the time and effort that he puts into it (...) Cody reminds me of the certain guys who just put all that together. So, I'm a huge Cody Rhodes fan."

The former Royal Rumble winner further highlighted how Rhodes was gradually becoming a 'generational' star.

"I was switched back and forth [from babyface to heel] in my career. Some people go, 'Oh, man. They switched it too much,' but I always had that confidence that it's going to be okay, that, 'I'm a star, I'm going to be okay,' and I feel like no matter what they do with Cody, he's a star, and he's going to be just fine. If he gets the rematch, great. If he wins, he wins. If he doesn't, he doesn't. He's becoming one of those generational stars. He's got that confidence in himself, and I don't think there's going to be any stopping Cody." [H/T Fightful]

Fans will likely have to wait till WrestleMania 40 for a rematch between The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare. It could finally lead to Rhodes' first world championship win in the company.

Cody Rhodes will lead a team at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

This year's WWE Survivor Series will see a men's WarGames match between two big teams. Cody Rhodes will lead a squad consisting of Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. They will take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

It will be Rhodes' first time inside the WarGames structure. Lex Luger was involved in the first-ever edition of the iconic match back in 1987. It'll be great to see how The American Nightmare performs as the leader of the babyface side in his first bout with such a stipulation.

A women's match will also be contested inside the WarGames structure. Additionally, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz on the WWE show.

