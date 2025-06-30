  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Cody Rhodes to be stripped of the King of the Ring crown after his win over Randy Orton? Exploring Night of Champions controversy

Cody Rhodes to be stripped of the King of the Ring crown after his win over Randy Orton? Exploring Night of Champions controversy

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Jun 30, 2025 14:24 GMT
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is the 2025 King of the Ring [Photo: wwe.com]

Cody Rhodes survived a tough battle against his good friend and mentor Randy Orton at Night of Champions and won the Finals of the King of the Ring Tournament.

Ad

His victory, though, didn't come without controversy, as The Viper did everything to claim the win and even exposed the top turnbuckle, but his plan backfired.

The American Nightmare shoved him towards the exposed turnbuckle and hit a Cross Rhodes on the former WWE Champion to earn the win and a title shot at SummerSlam.

The fact that he won the match with the help of the exposed turnbuckle could have repercussions for Cody Rhodes, though, as Orton had the upper hand in the match at the time. Moreover, referees do not allow superstars to remove the turnbuckle pad in a singles match, and it could cause the higher-ups to force Rhodes to relinquish his crown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Though The American Nightmare is now heading to a rematch with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, he could be stripped of his King of the Ring crown and miss the opportunity to reclaim gold at SummerSlam.

Orton and Rhodes should address what happened at Night of Champions this Friday on SmackDown, but the most likely scenario is for the latter to keep his crown and go to SummerSlam for a title shot against the 17-time world champion.

Ad

Orton, meanwhile, lost the King of the Ring Finals due to controversy for the second time in a row, which could lead to him demanding to get added to the Rhodes vs. Cena match at SummerSlam, making it a Triple Threat Match.

This scenario would be the perfect ending to the Rhodes/Cena feud and would help start the feud between The American Nightmare and The Viper.

youtube-cover
Ad

WWE boss says the 'path back' to the title starts now for Cody Rhodes

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media and congratulated Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes, the Queen and King of the Ring 2025.

Cargill will likely go after Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship, since she is on SmackDown.

As for Rhodes, it would be a major surprise if he picked Gunther and not John Cena, which Triple H confirmed after Night of Champions.

Ad
"The path back to the Undisputed WWE Championship starts now for Cody Rhodes," The Game wrote on X.

Friday on SmackDown, we will get a better look at what is next in the title picture, with SummerSlam just a month away, but it is a no-brainer that WWE is preparing for a blockbuster main event.

About the author
Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications