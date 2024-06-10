Cody Rhodes' surprise, champion vs. champion, and more - 4 challengers for Trick Williams following WWE NXT Battleground

Trick Williams is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars going today. When his music hits, fans explode with chants of "Whoop That Trick." In some ways, he feels like an overnight sensation despite working at it for a few years now.

Trick Willy is the reigning NXT Champion. He won the prized title by defeating Ilja Dragunov before The Mad Dragon moved up to the main roster. Since then, Williams has certainly kept busy.

For example, Trick Williams was in action at NXT Battleground last night. He went one-on-one with the debuting Ethan Page and the two had a quality singles bout. In the end, The Trick Shot was enough to put the former AEW star down and Trick continues his reign on top of the brand. Now the question is: who's next?

Trending

This article will take a look at a handful of possible challengers for Trick Williams following his defeat of Ethan Page. This includes arguably the biggest name in wrestling, another current NXT titleholder, and other top-level performers.

Below are four challengers for Trick Williams following WWE NXT Battleground.

#4. Noam Dar was supposed to be his challenger

Expand Tweet

Noam Dar is a very talented WWE performer who has bounced around on just about every show the company has to offer. As part of the Cruiserweight division, he was on both RAW and 205 Live. He later joined NXT UK and is now on NXT full-time.

Interestingly, The Scottish Supernova was meant to be Trick Williams' opponent. The two were beefing on NXT television until Dar was seen mysteriously assaulted backstage. As it turns out, Ethan Page was the one who laid out the former WWE 205 Live star.

It isn't clear when Noam will be back in action, but assuming that it'll be soon, he surely will still get his shot at Trick Williams. The two clashing over the NXT Championship will be a lot of fun and it should only help make Williams that much a better performer.

#3. Cedric Alexander could return to WWE television

Of all of the male superstars in WWE today, an argument could be made that Cedric Alexander is the most underutilized. This is even though Alexander is a former Cruiserweight Champion and RAW Tag Team Champion.

The talented performer is simply rarely ever used, and more rarely in a meaningful role. WWE teased a new tag team with him and Ashante "Thee" Adonis prior to WrestleMania, but they have disappeared since then and there has been no follow-up.

To save Cedric's career and to use him more effectively, Alexander could move to NXT. Once there, the former Soul of 205 Live could challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Championship. Win or lose, it would help his career progress after years of being forced to sit on the sidelines.

#2. Oba Femi and Trick Williams could have a Title vs. Title Match

Expand Tweet

Oba Femi is one of the most dangerous and imposing young stars in the industry. Despite only being with WWE for a short amount of time, he is already the reigning North American Champion and has bested some of the best in the world.

The big man has had two stellar Triple Threat Matches at recent premium live events. At Stand & Deliver, Oba defeated Josh Briggs and Dijak. He then replicated that success at Battleground by defeating Joe Coffey and Wes Lee.

It is clear that Oba Femi has the potential to be a world champion in WWE. Before that, however, the NXT North American Champion could challenge Trick Williams to a Title vs. Title Match to crown the Undisputed Champion of NXT.

#1. Cody Rhodes promised NXT a gift on social media

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is the man in WWE today. With John Cena mostly done in the ring and Roman Reigns performing part-time, Cody is without a doubt the biggest active full-time performer in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Interestingly, Cody Rhodes sent out a message on social media during the WWE NXT Battleground event. He hinted he was considering going down to Florida to visit some old friends and even tagged Shawn Michaels.

This has led many to believe he will be appearing on NXT. Not only that, but he said he was coming with a gift. Could the gift be an opportunity for Trick Williams to step into the ring with the top champion in the world? It would certainly be fascinating, especially if Rhodes attempts to win Williams' title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback