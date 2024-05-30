Cody Rhodes to team with his SummerSlam rival at Clash at the Castle? Exploring how WWE can set the foundation

Cody Rhodes doesn't have a challenger for Clash at the Castle, but he has confirmed his attendance for the premium live event. Of course, The American Nightmare will bring the Undisputed WWE Championship over to Scotland, but he doesn't need to place it on the line at the event.

It so happens that WWE is planning to use Clash at the Castle to begin the next chapter of The Bloodline Saga. Now, to begin The Bloodline's next chapter, the Stamford-based promotion can put the new Bloodline against three of the original Bloodline's biggest rivals: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. However, at the same time, WWE can use the opportunity to begin the feud for Rhodes' SummerSlam 2024 match.

So, Rhodes, Orton, and Owens can face Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa in a six-man tag team match. It's important to note that all three babyfaces want to get their hands on The Enforcer. The eagerness to bring down Sikoa can lead to the babyfaces' downfall due to miscommunication and tagging oneself in.

Mostly the battle to end The Bloodline will be between The Viper and The American Nightmare. If things go south for the babyfaces due to being distracted by their own agendas, Orton can confront Rhodes on the following SmackDown about the same.

This, in-turn, can lead to a rivalry between the two, and The Viper gets a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2024 despite not winning the King of the Ring tournament.

Cody Rhodes has expressed his desire to take on 41-year-old superstar

Ever since becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes has defended the title against AJ Styles at Backlash and Logan Paul at King of the Ring. Now, The American Nightmare has named the superstar he wants to face with the championship on the line:

"There are a lot of folks... I'll tell you one that maybe is a little strange, not that this is gonna sound strange, but I love... man, I could name everybody, but LA Knight is somebody that I look at. Because I get it, 'Oh, they're two good guys!' Well, I understand that, but there's a flavor there, there's something about it, and when you got that fever, you gotta know, you wanna know. There are so many [potential challengers] and there's probably new faces that we don't even know."

It is reported that The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes will take place at WrestleMania 41, but it's unknown if Roman Reigns will be a part of that storyline.

