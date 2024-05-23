Roman Reigns set to return after 69 days? Exploring massive twist in The Bloodline story

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 40 Night 2 after being defeated by Cody Rhodes. A lot has happened in the company since then, especially with The Bloodline. Interestingly, his return could already be on the horizon.

Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 after a tough-fought battle. Since then, Solo Sikoa has led The Bloodline and made major changes. The Enforcer kicked out Jimmy Uso and added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa while calling the shots about what would happen to the group.

While he previously claimed permission from The Tribal Chief, many think the opposite. Due to what's happening, fans are waiting to see what The Head of the Table will do, and it might not be for long.

It was recently reported by Xero News that the angle for next year's WrestleMania 41 event will be between Cody Rhodes and The Rock. The site added that a new angle with The Bloodline will begin at Clast at the Castle on June 15, 2024. Although no names were dropped, it could be about Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

The current angle could be during the King of the Ring tournament, wherein Tama Tonga defeated Angelo Dawkins to advance in the round. To add insult to injury, Solo and Loa attacked Motez Ford at ringside. With this in mind, both groups could feud against each other for the meantime before the June Premium Live Event, where a "New Bloodline Angle" will start.

If Roman does return during Clash at the Castle, it would be an interesting coincidence as Solo debuted on the main roster during the 2022 event wherein he helped Reigns retain the Undisputed title against Drew McIntyre.

Who is the real Tribal Chief between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa according to real-life Bloodline member?

Although the current lineup of The Bloodline consists of people Reigns doesn't know about, the opinion of the rest of their real-life family members also matters. Interestingly, it may be in favor of The Tribal Chief instead.

In a past interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Zilla Fatu, current wrestler and son of Umaga, claimed that Solo Sikoa is only The Tribal Chief during Friday Night SmackDown episodes:

"I just say this: whoever's on top of that table, that's who's running it. And right now, it's Roman Reigns. [So Solo is not running The Bloodline?] I like that. I like how you did that. Well, I guess if Solo, that's what he said on SmackDown? [Solo is kinda leading his own Bloodline on SmackDown.] I guess only on Friday Solo is The Tribal Chief."

It would be interesting to see when and where fans will see Roman Reigns again on WWE television.