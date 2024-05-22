  • home icon
Real-life Bloodline member clarifies who is The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns or Solo Sikoa?

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified May 22, 2024 15:23 GMT
Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Since losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns has been absent from TV. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline, leading to speculations about who is currently The Tribal Chief.

Reigns and Sikoa's cousin, Zilla Fatu, recently addressed the subject in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm. Although Zilla initially took a shot at the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, claiming no one sat at the head of the table, he eventually acknowledged Roman as The Tribal Chief.

While the current Reality of Wrestling star compared Reigns to a schoolboy standing on top of the table, he claimed whoever stood there was the leader. Meanwhile, he claimed Sikoa is The Tribal Chief only on Fridays.

"I just say this: whoever's on top of that table, that's who's running it. And right now, it's Roman Reigns. [So Solo is not running The Bloodline?] I like that. I like how you did that. Well, I guess if Solo, that's what he said on SmackDown? [Solo is kinda leading his own Bloodline on SmackDown.] I guess only on Friday Solo is The Tribal Chief," he said. [8:32 - 8:55]
youtube-cover

Zilla Fatu says The Bloodline is dangerous in Roman Reigns' absence

In Roman Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa and his new associate, Tama Tonga, eliminated Jimmy Uso from the faction. Later, the duo defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight Tag Team match at Backlash France, thanks to interference from Tonga Loa.

The MFT also advanced to the semi-final of the King of the Ring tournament after beating Angelo Dawkins and LA Knight in the first two rounds.

In his interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Zilla Fatu addressed Sikoa's version of The Bloodline. The Main One dubbed the faction "dangerous":

"[What's your thoughts on the new Bloodline with Solo and Tama and Guerrillas of Destiny in general?] I think it's dangerous. It definitely opened a lot of people's eyes because it's like with the story, with The Bloodline story, there's so many perspectives, so many opinions, and so many outlooks with this story. There's no belt involved. Everybody is going for that necklace,'' he said.

Solo Sikoa has claimed he was put in charge by Roman Reigns. However, many believe it would be revealed as a lie when The Tribal Chief returns. It would be interesting to see how this storyline will unfold.

Please credit MuscleManMalcolm and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

