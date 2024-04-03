When and where will the 2024 Clash at the Castle take place?

Even if it is WrestleMania week, WWE has already planned its upcoming premium live events and has now officially announced the date and location for the 2024 Clash at The Castle PLE. This year's edition will take place at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, June 15.

Clash at The Castle is a new PLE that the company launched in 2022, when the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defended his title against Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales.

The Scottish Warrior came a step away from dethroning The Tribal Chief, but Solo Sikoa, in his first appearance with The Bloodline, interfered and cost him the match.

McIntyre and Sikoa are expected to be among the top stars that will travel to Glasgow for Clash at The Castle, while June 15 will mark the first time that Scotland will host a WWE premium live event.

Clash at The Castle to be one of the three premium live events WWE will host in Europe

WWE usually hosts its premium live events in selected cities in the United States, but over the past few years, they have been trying to continue their expansion in Europe.

Aside from the traditional live tours that the company does, they will now move to Europe three times between May and August for the next few PLE after WrestleMania.

More specifically, Backlash will take place in France on May 4, Clash at The Castle in Glasgow six weeks later (June 15) and Bash in Berlin, Germany on August 31.

Nikki Cross excited about Scotland hosting a WWE Premium Live Event

WWE star Nikki Cross took to social media to share her excitement about WWE and Clash at The Castle coming to her home country for the first time ever.

"So happy for my home country but also delighted you all get to see what makes Scotland so special. WWE, when I tell you Glasgow fans are THE most passionate, loud, rowdy and hilarious fans in the [world], I'm not kidding," Nikki Cross wrote on X.

Cross has been absent from WWE since early November, when she failed to qualify for the Survivor Series PLE. She has been active about her life outside the ring, and it remains to be seen if and when she will return to the ring. Still, Clash at The Castle would be a great chance for WWE to bring her back.

