Popular WWE star should have taken The Rock and Roman Reigns' help on RAW before WrestleMania 40

The final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 40 ended with a brawl between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, with The Tribal Chief and The Great One delivering a beatdown to The American Nightmare and The Visionary.

All four superstars are set to collide in a blockbuster tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40, but the ending of the latest episode of RAW could have led to Damian Priest eventually cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

With Rollins left helpless, it would have been easy for The Judgment Day member to cash in, and it would have led to Reigns and The Rock fulfilling their promise to take the title away from The Visionary. However, WWE eventually decided to focus on the battle between the four megastars.

Should a cash-in by The Archer of Infamy have taken place, the WrestleMania 40 card would have changed, as Rollins will take on Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

WWE might consider Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 40 with the influence of The Rock

Damian Priest has yet to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, but this could happen as early as WrestleMania 40. If The Archer of Infamy wants Roman Reigns and The Rock to help him, then cashing in on Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre would make sense.

In that scenario, the two megastars would keep their promise to destroy Rollins and make his title irrelevant. So, what better way to do so than interfering in Rollins vs. McIntyre and opening the way for Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract successfully? This way, more fuel would be added to the storyline and the Stamford-based company could create new angles.

Damian Priest has to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 40 to help take it to the next level

Damian Priest has yet to emerge as a mega star in WWE, but he has become one of the top names in the Stamford-based company, especially since he became the co-leader of The Judgment Day alongside Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

However, The Archer of Infamy still appears to have no clear direction when it comes to singles competition and his only path is the new storylines involving The Judgment Day. Thus, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 40 would be important for Priest, as it would help him evolve his character and take it to the next level.

At the same time, it would allow WWE to recreate the 'Heist of the Century' moment when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 31.

Seth Rollins remains the only superstar in the Stamford-based company's history to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania, so having Priest do it on Rollins would bring flashbacks for The Visionary and would create another iconic moment. In that scenario, Reigns and The Rock could interfere, along with the rest of The Bloodline to help take revenge for The Tribal Chief for what happened in 2015.

Damian Priest could pursue a singles run again amid The Judgment Day turmoil and The Rock could help him

Damian Priest and The Judgment Day are having a rough period lately and there has been some tension among the members, which raises doubts as to what the future holds for the fearsome faction. With that in mind, The Archer of Infamy could pursue a singles run through cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Rock could potentially help Priest in doing so at WrestleMania 40, as The Great One has made it clear that he wants to make Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship disappear. Thus, it would not be a surprise if Triple H and the creative team went down that way to help Priest pursue another singles run with the help of The Final Boss.