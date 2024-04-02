Triple H might be making a huge mistake with multi-time WWE champion 5 days before WrestleMania XL

Just days before WrestleMania, Triple H has booked a massive rematch for this week's RAW as Sami Zayn is set to take on Bronson Reed. Last week, Sami Zayn lost his bout to Reed due to a distraction from Gunther.

This is a challenging booking for Sami Zayn because another loss will mean he will have no momentum heading into this weekend's WrestleMania 40 where he is scheduled to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. There is also a possibility of Chad Gable getting added to the match after a controversial ending to the Gauntlet match three weeks ago on RAW.

As for Reed, after missing the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in his home country, he has built some momentum lately, but a loss to Zayn will take all that away. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed has asked Triple H to make a Triple Threat match featuring Otis and Ivar for WrestleMania.

Triple H might be wasting a potential post-WrestleMania title match on WWE RAW tonight

Having a Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed rematch on the go-home edition of RAW could hurt the possibility of Reed getting a title match after WrestleMania 40. If the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion defeats Gunther at The Show of Shows, then Reed could be the first challenger to his Intercontinental Championship.

If Reed loses, though, then Triple H could move in a different direction, with a rematch with Gunther or a match against Chad Cable as likely options for the former champion.

As for Zayn, if he loses again on Monday, it wouldn't make much sense for WWE to have him defeat Gunther on The Grandest Stage of Them All since he would have no momentum at all, in contrast with The Ring General, who has dominated the scene during his title reign.

Neither Sami Zayn nor Bronson Reed should get pinned before WrestleMania

As we have explained in this article, it makes no sense for both wrestlers to go to WrestleMania 40 having lost a match. Especially Sami Zayn, who has a title match ahead of him.

Thus, it would be safe for Triple H and Co. to have Gunther or Imperium interfere and cost the match, so no one gets pinned before WrestleMania. Such development would help add more fuel to the storyline, while both Zayn and Reed would maintain their status for Mania.

Sami Zayn could never be able to climb up the ranks

Zayn's popularity rose during his storyline with The Bloodline. The Canadian star peaked when he left the Samoan faction in 2023 and later challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the Elimination Chamber.

While he failed to defeat The Tribal Chief that night, he and Kevin Owens were successful in winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

However, following the monumental win at last year's WrestleMania, Zayn and Owens failed to gain momentum with their reign and lost the titles to The Judgment Day at Payback. Since then, the former Honorary Uce has lost most of his matches and almost didn't make it to this year's 'Mania. His bout against Gunther this weekend could prove to be a stepping stone for Sami to once again be in the World Title picture under the Triple H regime.

If Sami Zayn somehow loses his rematch against Bronson Reed just days before WrestleMania and fails to dethrone Gunther, then it is possible that Zayn could lose his chances to become a World Champion.