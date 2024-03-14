Gunther reacts to recent drama seemingly surrounding controversial ending on WWE RAW

Gunther has established himself as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He has now reacted to the drama surrounding the championship shot that has been the topic of conversation since RAW and the controversial ending to the match.

The Ring General outlasted everyone else when it came to holding the title for the longest time. He crossed The Honky Tonk Man's established record as well. As for what happens next, the star has shown no weakness, and despite some superstars giving him a run for his money in matches, at the end of the day, he's retained.

On WWE RAW this week, there was a gauntlet match to determine Gunther's challenger for the title at WrestleMania. There were several stars all determined to win the match, but it was Sami Zayn who snagged the win. However, this was not without controversy, as pictures showed that Chad Gable, who Zayn pinned, had his shoulders up at the critical moment.

The referee's decision is final, and thus it will be Zayn who gets to challenge Gunther. However, Gable appears to have won the favor of fans and even other WWE stars with his passion and performance, seeing them speak up for him and advocate on his behalf for a title shot.

While it remains to be seen if WWE responds to this, Gunther reacted to the drama seemingly surrounding the title shot. He shared a picture of himself smiling with the title while saying there was so much drama.

Gunther's match could change in the future

WWE has set a precedent of listening to fans when it comes to their support for any of their stars.

Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, and Becky Lynch all saw a lot of support, which led to their pushes heading into WrestleMania.

With the sort of support and movement for Chad Gable now, the company could always add him to the match, making it a triple threat. For now, it remains to be seen what the company decides about the Intercontinental title match.