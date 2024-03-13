Former WWE champion extends support to Chad Gable following heartbreaking RAW loss

WWE RAW this week saw Chad Gable suffer a heartbreaking loss following which a former WWE champion extended his support for the star.

Braun Strowman is the latest to send a message about Gable after the former came so close to becoming the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Gable competed in a six-man gauntlet match on the red brand which also featured Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, and JD McDonagh. The match came down finally to Zayn and Gable. However, it was Sami who was able to have his hand raised, leaving the former tag champion heartbroken.

Ever since Gable lost to Gunther the last time they faced, he has been vocal about how the loss hurt his daughter and he wanted to win the match for his daughter. Hence, this loss on Monday night was even more heartbreaking.

Following this match, Braun Strowman took to social media to show that he supported Gable.

"We want Gable!!!!!"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable broke his silence after his loss on WWE RAW

Following the match, Sami Zayn whispered something in Gable's ear but it certainly didn't make the painstaking feeling of the loss go away.

In a digital exclusive interview following RAW, Gable mentioned that he was not interested in what Zayn had to say since he wanted to get out of the ring.

"No, for now, that's gonna stay between me and Sami and, to be honest, I was less interested in what he had to say and more interested in getting out of the ring, because, you know, the dejected feeling is not something I like to air publicly, but at the same time, I'm a man willing enough to say that he was the better man tonight. I don't think it meant more to him. I don't think it still means more to him than it does to me, but I have no problem showing respect to another man that got the better of me," Chad Gable said. [1:47 - 2:24]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Gable recovers from this loss and challenge Gunther in the future.

Poll : Do you think Chad Gable should've won on WWE RAW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion