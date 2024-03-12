Chad Gable wasn't interested in what Sami Zayn said to him after their match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Chad Gable opened up after competing in a major match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

On this week's edition of the red brand, Gable, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Shinsuke Nakamura participated in a six-man Gauntlet Match to determine the challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Even though Zayn was tired after eliminating two men, he ended up winning the bout by pinning Master Gable. After the match ended, the 39-year-old was seen consoling the Alpha Academy member.

Following the show, WWE's official X/Twitter handle posted a digital exclusive interview with Chad Gable, during which Cathy Kelley asked him what Sami whispered to him after the match.

Master Gable said that he was not going to reveal what Sami Zayn told him, but he was not interested in listening to him either, as the Alpha Academy member wanted to get out of the ring after a heartbreaking loss.

"No, for now, that's gonna stay between me and Sami and, to be honest, I was less interested in what he had to say and more interested in getting out of the ring, because, you know, the dejected feeling is not something I like to air publicly, but at the same time, I'm a man willing enough to say that he was the better man tonight. I don't think it meant more to him. I don't think it still means more to him than it does to me but I have no problem showing respect to another man that got the better of me," Chad Gable said. [1:47 - 2:24]

You can check out the whole interview below:

Fans were really hoping to see Master Gable win the Gauntlet Match on RAW and challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship because they have had such an iconic series of matches together.

WWE Superstar Chad Gable talked about being "the rock" of his family

During the same interview, Chad Gable mentioned that his family was his support system, and he was their "rock."

Gable added that he did not like the feeling of going home sad and frustrated after a huge loss on WWE RAW.

"Yeah, I mean. I'm also willing to separate, you know, what I do professionally from my family life like they are my support system but at the same time like I'm the rock, I'm the guy that they depend on, the guy they lean on. I'm the foundation of that whole family. So, tomorrow that foundation goes home and he's a little bit wobblier than he was when he left and I don't like the sound of that," Chad Gable said. [4:56 - 5:19]

It remains to be seen if Sami Zayn can become the next WWE Intercontinental Champion.

