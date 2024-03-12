Major controversy spotted in RAW main event; Gunther's WrestleMania opponent could be changed 

Gunther's WrestleMania 40 opponent might be confirmed as of now, but a major controversy was spotted during the ending of RAW that could make the win null and void and possibly lead to a change in opponent for The Ring General.

Fans are aware that in WWE, once the result is done, it's final. However, that doesn't mean that things can't change. During the latest episode of RAW, Sami Zayn won the six-man Gauntlet match by overcoming Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and finally, Chad Gable, all while having fasted during the day for Ramadan.

The loss was absolute heartbreak for Chad Gable, who desperately wanted the chance to gain redemption over the Intercontinental Champion.

However, he may have a case to make for still being in the match as a photo showed his shoulders had no contact with the mat during the three count.

This makes a compelling case for the star and could stir a bit of controversy and fans wouldn't be surprised to see it addressed on WWE television. If so, it could lead to the second Triple Threat in a row for Gunther at WrestleMania.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Title successfully in a Triple Threat match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. This year appears to be a singles match for The Ring General, but if the controversy is addressed on RAW, we could see Chad Gable being added to the mix.

Many fans preferred Chad Gable over Sami Zayn as the Intercontinental Title challenger at WrestleMania because Gable is still yet to win a singles title in WWE.

It was pointed out by Michael Cole on RAW that every other star in the Gauntlet match had won singles titles at some point if you include their NXT tenure. Even with his NXT tenure, Gable hasn't achieved singles gold. It remains to be seen whether the situation will change for The Alpha Academy leader come WrestleMania 40.

