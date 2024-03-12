"Triple H proved he doesn't care", "Let him go to AEW"- Fans unimpressed with WWE's booking of 38-year-old star

Sami Zayn punched his ticket to WrestleMania XL on this week's Monday Night RAW after the former Bloodline member defeated five other superstars in a Gauntlet Match. Zayn will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows.

While Zayn fulfilled his dreams on Monday night, it came at the expense of Chad Gable, and fans weren't too pleased with the booking.

Chad Gable has been determined to take the Intercontinental Championship off Gunther after the latter insulted him in front of his family. The Alpha Academy member competed in a Gauntlet Match on RAW to earn a shot at The Ring General's title. However, Gable's dreams were crushed by eventual winner Sami Zayn.

Zayn's victory means that Gable won't get a chance to finish his story at WrestleMania 40, something the WWE Universe was looking forward to.

Following the culmination of RAW, many fans took to social media to air their grievances about Triple H's booking of the 38-year-old star.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Will Triple H add Chad Gable to the WWE Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania XL?

While Chad Gable's dream to dethrone Gunther looks to be over for now, there could be a twist in the situation. After the Gauntlet Match, a section of fans pointed out that the Alpha Academy star's shoulders were up when Sami Zayn rolled him up to pick up the win.

It would be interesting to see if WWE Creative takes notice of this and adds Gable to the IC Title match at WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, Gable reacted to his defeat in a post-match backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. The talented wrestler paid tribute to Zayn for being the ''better man tonight.''

To be honest, I was less interested in what he had to say and more interested in getting out of the ring, because, you know, the dejected feeling is not something I like to air publicly, but at the same time, I'm a man willing enough to say that he was the better man tonight. I don't think it meant more to him. I don't think it still means more to him than it does to me, but I have no problem showing respect to another man that got the better of me," Chad Gable said.

Triple H has not been afraid of giving the WWE Universe what it wants. Looking at the support Chad Gable has been getting from fans, it is strongly possible that Hunter could add the star to the match at WrestleMania XL.

