Bronson Reed pushes Triple H to make major WrestleMania match following RAW

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has suggested Triple H make a major WrestleMania match following his impressive performance on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

On the March 25 episode of the red brand, the 35-year-old locked horns with Sami Zayn in a tag team match. The two superstars put forth a highly entertaining contest, with Reed securing a surprise win after Gunther showed up on the entranceway. The distraction allowed Bronson to finish off the former Bloodline member. The Ring General is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Zayn at The Show of Shows.

The former NXT North American Champion recently took to Instagram stories to pitch a match for WrestleMania XL. Reed shared a post asking Triple H to announce a Triple Threat Match featuring him, Ivar, and Otis for the Philadephia premium live event.

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed makes bold claims ahead of WrestleMania XL

Bronson Reed then decided to skip the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to welcome his baby boy. Unfortunately, he also lost the Gauntlet Match, which Sami Zayn won, to earn an opportunity to challenge Gunther for the title. Following his loss, Reed posted an emotional update on X/Twitter.

On a recent edition of RAW Talk, he was asked about his tweet. The former NXT Superstar explained why he was disheartened by the recent losses and claimed that he would finally be successful. Reed shared the segment on X and noted that something had to change:

"Well, I tweeted that because 2024 was supposed to be a big year for Big Bronson Reed, and so far things are not going the way I planned. I don't know if that is from some missteps, or bad timing, but I am ready for all of that to change. I am a natural born winner, and I have a new driving force in my life. And I am going to change all of my 'soons' into 'finally,' because I am sick of being a vehicle for others to get to their destination. From now on, I'm in the driver's seat and I'm going to where I want to go. So strap yourself in, buckle up tight, because it is going to be a hell of a ride," he said.

Bronson Reed's momentum has slowed down significantly as the year has progressed. The WWE Superstar hopes his recent win over Sami Zayn will help him get back on track.

