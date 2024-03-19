Bronson Reed breaks silence after missing WWE RAW

Bronson Reed has broken his silence after not appearing on last night's episode of WWE RAW. Reed competed in the Gauntlet match last week to determine Gunther's WrestleMania opponent but came up short.

The 35-year-old did not compete at WWE Elimination Chamber but was rumored to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The former NXT North American Champion did not appear during last night's show but was interviewed on RAW Talk. Reed shared the segment on his official X account today and noted that something had to change.

"Well, I tweeted that because 2024 was supposed to be a big year for Big Bronson Reed, and so far things are not going the way I planned. I don't know if that is from some missteps, or some bad timing, but I am ready for all of that to change. I am a natural born winner, and I have a new driving force in my life. And I am going to change all of my "soons" into finally, because I am sick of being a vehicle for others to get to their destination. From now on, I'm in the drivers seat and I'm going to where I want to go. So strap yourself in, buckle up tight, because it is going to be a hell of a ride," he said

Bronson Reed says he has unfinished business with WWE RAW star

Bronson Reed has made it known that he wants another chance against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last month, the WWE RAW star was asked about who he wanted to face on the main roster. He named World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and also stated that he had unfinished business with The Ring General.

"I mean there is a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously now he is injured so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the Intercontinental Champion roamin around here somewhere, Gunther. He is someone that I have got unfinished business with. But literally anyone you know. Australia, my home country, I would just love to be a part of the event." [From 00:24 onwards]

Sami Zayn won the Gauntlet match to earn an Intercontinental Championship match at WWE WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Bronson Reed moving forward.

