Cody Rhodes once threw former WWE star's Money in the Bank briefcase into the sea: What happened next?

Cody Rhodes and former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow were a part of the 2013 Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the World Heavyweight Championship contract. Sandow pushed The American Nightmare off the ladder at the last second to secure the MITB briefcase despite being the latter's ally.

In response to Sandow's betrayal, Rhodes threw the former's MITB briefcase into the Gulf of Mexico. However, the 40-year-old got a replacement ''Sandow-ized'' briefcase with a new contract for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Sandow had planned to cash in his contract against then-champion Alberto Del Rio. However, the plan changed when John Cena pinned Del Rio to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Hell in a Cell on October 27, 2013.

Without wasting time, Damien Sandow confronted The Champ on the October 28, 2013, edition of Monday Night RAW. Before cashing in the contract, he brutally attacked Cena with the briefcase and a steel chair. Unfortunately for Sandow, The Cenation Leader bested him to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Damien Sandow opened up about why he was booked to lose his MITB cash-in against John Cena.

“I wasn't happy about it, but I talked to a very high-ranking official, not Vince [McMahon], but in the family. And [they] pretty much [said], 'Look, we're going up against Monday Night Football and the World Series. We need this. You have three segments.' Okay, so I knew what I had to do. In the long term, I was frustrated, but in the immediate, I had to worry about going on TV and getting the ratings up, and we did.”

Damien Sandow was released from WWE in 2016. Since then, he has competed in numerous promotions.

Cody Rhodes will face Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank 2023

Cody Rhodes is in a feud with Brock Lesnar, and WWE is reportedly planning a major match between the two at SummerSlam 2023. However, The Beast has not been seen on RAW since his victory over Rhodes at Night of Champions 2023.

In Lesnar's absence, WWE has booked Cody Rhodes to lock horns with Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank 2023. Rhodes and Dominik have had multiple heated interactions over the past few weeks, intensifying their feud ahead of the July 1 show.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes