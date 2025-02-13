Cody Rhodes' title defense at Elimination Chamber; huge signing? - 4 things Nick Aldis could announce on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE's product is on fire right now. This statement could be said at any point in the past two and a half years since Triple H took over the creative direction of the company, but it is especially accurate right now.

The reasoning comes down to the fact that the company is finally on The Road To WrestleMania. This is the most hyped up and celebrated time of the year and there is always a lot of intrigue surrounding The Show of Shows. This extends to all three brands: RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The blue brand is in a particularly interesting spot, as it holds down the fort on cable with a three-hour weekly television show. Even the red brand is generally shorter at the moment.

SmackDown needs to remain interesting to keep fans hooked and General Manager Nick Aldis knows that. As a result, he could make some big announcements on this week's show.

Below are four things Nick Aldis could announce on WWE SmackDown this week:

#4. Nick Aldis could announce Cody Rhodes' title defense at Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes has been on a roll. In April 2024, The American Nightmare defeated Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. He has held the belt for 10 months since then and has defended his title against names like Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, and Logan Paul, among others.

WWE SmackDown last week ended in a rough way for The American Nightmare. Following his big tag team victory, he was attacked by a returning Solo Sikoa. Fans were not happy, but it is clear that Solo is back to his old tricks.

Following the attack, Aldis could appear on the blue brand tomorrow and announce Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Solo Sikoa at Elimination Chamber. This would likely be Rhodes' last title defense before WrestleMania 41, so it would be a big deal.

#3. He could announce a Last Monster Standing Match

Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman are two absolute monsters on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Strowman was part of Monday Night RAW until recently and used the Transfer Window to switch to the blue brand.

The two behemoths have had major issues with each other that led to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, where Fatu left The Monster among Men a bloody mess. Strowman has come back looking for revenge, but despite eliminating The Samoan Werewolf at the Royal Rumble, this rivalry seems far from over. They are set to share the ring on WWE SmackDown with Damian Priest in a Triple Threat qualifying match for Elimination Chamber.

Nick Aldis could announce a major rematch between the two behemoths should things get out of hand during the qualifier. This time, Braun and Fatu could have a Last Monster Standing Match. The bout between Strowman and Bronson Reed was absolutely insane, so it only makes sense to replicate the success with Jacob Fatu.

#2. Aldis could reveal Rusev has re-signed with WWE and will be on SmackDown

Friday Night SmackDown has recently moved to a three-hour format. The added hour dramatically changes how WWE books the show, as it allows more time for both matches and segments, but also requires more talents to fill up the card.

Nick Aldis could be aware of this and bring in a returning star who could potentially make a big splash on the blue brand. During SmackDown, The National Treasure could reveal that he has re-signed Rusev (Miro) to a WWE contract.

The Bulgarian Brute was with the company for many years but was unhappy with his bookings under Vince McMahon. Now that he is seemingly free and clear of All Elite Wrestling, Rusev could return and try to take over Friday Night SmackDown with the gloves off in this modern era.

#1. He could announce Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Steel Cage Match

Chelsea Green is in the best spot of her entire career. While she has held tag team gold, Green won her first singles title last year when she became the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

She won the title by defeating Michin in the final of the Women's United States Championship Tournament. Despite that, her issues with Michin aren't over. B-Fab and Piper Niven have gotten involved and it has been impossible for this WWE rivalry to end decisively.

However, that does not have to be the case. In order to keep any interference at a minimum, Nick Aldis could announce a Steel Cage Match between the two veterans. This would give Michin her best shot at winning the Women's United States Championship and it would likely be a great bout.

