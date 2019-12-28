Cody Rhodes to make a 'big change' to his 'in-ring presentation' in 2020

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Cody is set to make a change!

Cody Rhodes has taken to social media tonight to hint at a change of appearance in 2020. The AEW EVP posted on his Twitter feed that he was "excited to make a big change" to his personal in-ring presentation in 2020, stating that he'd be applying a new strategy, too.

The American Nightmare would tease an announcement, stating that he hoped he could share the good news with his followers soon, but wouldn't share any more information as to whether this would be a physical aesthetic change, a change of attire, new entrance music, or something completely different altogether. You can see the post below.

Excited to make a big change and apply a new strategy to my personal in-ring presentation in 2020. Hopefully I can share the good news soon! @AEWonTNT @AEWrestling #AEW pic.twitter.com/2VJNBe9Bns — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Cody revealed that his "biggest hope" for AEW in 2020 is to establish their top four pay-per-views - Full Gear, Revolution, Double or Nothing and All Out - as real destination events for their fans.

Rhodes' first match in 2020 takes place on the New Year's Day episode of Dynamite, where Cody teams with his brother Dustin to take on The Lucha Bros. I recently had the pleasure of interviewing Dustin for Sportskeeda, and you can watch the interview in its entirety below, or read all about it here.