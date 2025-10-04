Cody Rhodes is in trouble in WWE

In the world of pro wrestling, where alliances are as fragile as they are fleeting, few storylines carry the weight of a mentor's potential treachery. As WWE barrels toward its Crown Jewel premium live event, Cody Rhodes is preparing himself to face Seth Rollins in a huge Champion vs. Champion match. However, a much bigger threat seems to be lurking in the shadows for him.Rhodes may suffer a shocking betrayal out of nowhere at the hands of his longtime friend and former mentor, Randy Orton. Ever since The American Nightmare returned to WWE in 2022, Orton has stood beside him firmly. He has been helping the champion in need, standing true to his friendship. But has The Viper gotten anything in return? Nope!Instead, being Cody Rhodes' ally has only landed him in problems, whether it was getting his head Claymored by Drew McIntyre at the announce table a few weeks ago or getting stomped by Seth Rollins this week. The most staggering thing was that during those times when Randy Orton actually needed help, he never found his good friend Cody by his side.Well, these are good enough reasons for The Apex Predator to turn on the Undisputed WWE Champion. Whispers of Orton's heel turn have grown louder from subtle teases to deafening roars in recent times. And this could all culminate at Crown Jewel or right after that. What added further fuel to this possibility was Paul Heyman's prophecy this week on SmackDown.During a segment with both superstars, the Hall of Famer claimed that Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's alliance would not last long. What made it more concerning was his saying, &quot;That's not a prediction. From an Oracle, that is a prophecy!&quot; Not always does Heyman utter that phrase, but whenever he does, things often turn into a reality.Paul Heyman's phrase &quot;It's not a prediction&quot; or &quot;It's a spoiler&quot; often tends to work as the augury of something. And this time, the veteran highlighting himself as The Oracle, while dropping that statement, adds more weight to his words. The fact that Heyman made a prophecy about Orton and Rhodes' bond falling to pieces indicates that it may actually happen. Cody Rhodes is indeed in huge trouble as The Viper could be coiling to strike at any moment, potentially during his match against Seth Rollins or right after Crown Jewel. With this, Paul Heyman's prophecy might once again come true. Orton's potential betrayal could once again underscore wrestling's cruel truth that even the strongest stories end in blood and broken bonds.Cody Rhodes may lose the Undisputed WWE TitleCody Rhodes is currently enjoying the best time of his WWE career as the Undisputed WWE Champion. However, it could all fall apart. The one thing that he adores the most, the coveted title, could slip from his grasp. His good friend, Randy Orton, will seemingly come after it sooner or later.The Viper has had his eyes on the Undisputed WWE Championship for quite some time. He has been chasing his 15th world title for the past few years. However, the dream has yet to come true. Amid this, what truly startled fans is the fact that Cody Rhodes never even considered giving his best friend a shot at his gold.Neither did he consider that during his first Undisputed WWE Championship run nor in his current one. This gives Randy Orton another major reason to hunt The American Nightmare down and chase the coveted title. Given the recent teases, WWE seems to be building this feud for a grand stage down the line.When it happens, Orton could dethrone Rhodes to win his 15th World Title in WWE. While this is currently speculation, the prospect of it happening cannot be ruled out. It will be interesting to see how things shape up.