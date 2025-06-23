Cody Rhodes to turn heel due to top star; The Rock to return for a big decision? 4 Things WWE could be planning for the RAW before Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions is the talk of the wrestling world for several reasons, including the potential complications that have arisen due to the region's political nature and the United States' ties to it.

While what happens with Night of Champions isn't yet clear, RAW is still scheduled to stream live on Netflix tonight from Columbus, Ohio, regardless. This will be the go-home edition of the red brand before this weekend's premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

As a result, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment will likely pull out all the stops to make for an entertaining show and one that could set up major storylines. This show needs to set the tone, not only for the weekend, but for the entire summer.

So, what could World Wrestling Entertainment and Triple H be planning for the big show? This article will take a look at a handful of major things that could go down, including an appearance from The Rock, a big return, and more.

Below are four things WWE could be planning for the RAW before Night of Champions.

#4. Randy Orton could take out the winner of Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes with an RKO

The 2025 King of the Ring tournament is underway, and it has already been fantastic. The opening round consisted of four Fatal Four-Way matches featuring 16 of the most talented performers in WWE. Jey Uso, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn advanced.

Tonight, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes will clash, and the winner will go on to the finals of the WWE tournament. The winner will battle Randy Orton at Night of Champions, who successfully defeated Zayn on SmackDown this past Friday.

In what would be a big moment, especially given his friendship with both men, Orton could await the winner of the match and then deliver an RKO. Whether he nails Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso, it would send a message that friendship is out the window come Night of Champions.

#3. The Rock could show up and reveal himself as the guest referee for John Cena vs. CM Punk

John Cena and CM Punk are set to clash over the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions. This match should be one for the ages, and fans can't wait to see what goes down. With that being said, things could take an interesting turn following SmackDown.

The Rock has been mentioned in their feud, and then John Cena brought up TKO to CM Punk. He even called Punk "Mr. TKO" and mocked The Voice Of The Voiceless during his replicated pipebomb segment. This could have gained the attention of The Final Boss, and as a result, the latter might show up on RAW.

If he does, The Rock could decide to put himself in the middle of their match at Night of Champions. Obviously, The Final Boss would favor Cena, but it would be interesting to see if he'd pretend to be neutral at first.

#2. Cody Rhodes could turn heel after losing to Jey Uso on WWE RAW

As noted, The American Nightmare will be in action on WWE Monday Night RAW. Cody will be going one-on-one with Jey Uso as part of the King of the Ring Tournament.

The match could go either way, but there is a very real chance Jey Uso wins. He needs momentum after losing to Gunther on WWE RAW just a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, a win could backfire in a big way for Jey.

A frustrated Cody Rhodes could snap and lose his temper after being defeated. Rhodes could shockingly attack Jey from behind, even hitting Cross Rhodes on his friend. Sometimes, frustration prevails, and a heel turn may become possible as a result.

#1. Ilja Dragunov could finally return

Ilja Dragunov is one of WWE's most impressive superstars. While he doesn't have great size, his in-ring skills and his intensity are unparalleled. He is truly one of the best in the world.

Unfortunately, Ilja hasn't been seen in WWE in months. His last match took place at a live event in September 2024, where he was injured while battling Gunther. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of The Mad Dragon ever since.

That return could happen on RAW tonight. With a lot of speculation online hinting at a return coming soon, Ilja could show up and challenge Gunther to a last-minute title match at Night of Champions. Alternatively, he could offer to be The Ring General's opponent if The Ring General gets past Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event.

