Cody Rhodes to turn heel & form new faction with 2 stars, 'Shield' to win title? 3 directions for John Cena vs. Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025 

Cody Rhodes will take on John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title in a Street Fight Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The big bout is expected to main-event the second night of the premium live event.Cena vs. Rhodes is expected to be a blockbuster encounter at The Biggest Party of The Summer this year. Apart from some quality wrestling, the duo's match could be filled with massive twists and turns.On that note, here are three potential directions for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025:#3. The Rock could return with Travis Scott at WWE SummerSlam 2025The Rock has been on a hiatus since Elimination Chamber 2025, where John Cena turned heel to sell his soul to The Final Boss. While many expected The High Chief to return at WrestleMania 41, that didn't happen.That said, things may finally change at WWE SummerSlam 2025, as The Rock could return with Travis Scott. The duo could return during John Cena's Street Fight Match to help The Cenation Leader prevail over his rival, Cody Rhodes.#2. Cody Rhodes could win &amp; turn heelAnother potential direction could see Cody Rhodes finally reclaim the Undisputed WWE Title, only to turn heel. There have been murmurs of The American Nightmare embracing the dark side in the coming days.If that is indeed the case, Rhodes may resort to unfair means to prevail over John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Following that, he could sell his soul to The Rock and form a new faction with The Final Boss and Travis Scott.The trio could then turn on John Cena, laying waste to him. This massive twist could lead to The American Nightmare becoming a 'Corporate Champion,' while John Cena could turn babyface.#1. Triple H could throw a massive curveball at fans by having Cody Rhodes' 'Shield' winSeth Rollins was Cody Rhodes' 'Shield' during his feud with Roman Reigns that culminated at WrestleMania XL with Cody standing tall. The Visionary played a crucial role in The American Nightmare ending the OTC's reign of terror.While he is currently out injured, the extent of his injury is unknown. If Rollins' injury is not severe, as expected initially, Triple H could be secretly planning a massive surprise for WWE SummerSlam 2025.The Game could have Cody Rhodes beat the odds to prevail over John Cena and reclaim the Undisputed WWE Title, only for Seth Rollins to return and cash in his Money in the Bank contract on him. The Visionary, with the help of his stablemates, could pin Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.