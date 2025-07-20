  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Cody Rhodes to turn heel & form new faction with 2 stars, 'Shield' to win title? 3 directions for John Cena vs. Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025 

Cody Rhodes to turn heel & form new faction with 2 stars, 'Shield' to win title? 3 directions for John Cena vs. Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025 

By Shubham Singh
Published Jul 20, 2025 12:23 GMT
Triple H could be planning a massive twist for SummerSlam 2025. (Images via WWE.com)
Triple H could be planning a massive twist at SummerSlam 2025 (Images via WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes will take on John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title in a Street Fight Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The big bout is expected to main-event the second night of the premium live event.

Ad

Cena vs. Rhodes is expected to be a blockbuster encounter at The Biggest Party of The Summer this year. Apart from some quality wrestling, the duo's match could be filled with massive twists and turns.

On that note, here are three potential directions for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025:

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

#3. The Rock could return with Travis Scott at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Rock has been on a hiatus since Elimination Chamber 2025, where John Cena turned heel to sell his soul to The Final Boss. While many expected The High Chief to return at WrestleMania 41, that didn't happen.

That said, things may finally change at WWE SummerSlam 2025, as The Rock could return with Travis Scott. The duo could return during John Cena's Street Fight Match to help The Cenation Leader prevail over his rival, Cody Rhodes.

Ad

#2. Cody Rhodes could win & turn heel

Another potential direction could see Cody Rhodes finally reclaim the Undisputed WWE Title, only to turn heel. There have been murmurs of The American Nightmare embracing the dark side in the coming days.

If that is indeed the case, Rhodes may resort to unfair means to prevail over John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Following that, he could sell his soul to The Rock and form a new faction with The Final Boss and Travis Scott.

Ad

The trio could then turn on John Cena, laying waste to him. This massive twist could lead to The American Nightmare becoming a 'Corporate Champion,' while John Cena could turn babyface.

#1. Triple H could throw a massive curveball at fans by having Cody Rhodes' 'Shield' win

Seth Rollins was Cody Rhodes' 'Shield' during his feud with Roman Reigns that culminated at WrestleMania XL with Cody standing tall. The Visionary played a crucial role in The American Nightmare ending the OTC's reign of terror.

Ad
Ad

While he is currently out injured, the extent of his injury is unknown. If Rollins' injury is not severe, as expected initially, Triple H could be secretly planning a massive surprise for WWE SummerSlam 2025.

The Game could have Cody Rhodes beat the odds to prevail over John Cena and reclaim the Undisputed WWE Title, only for Seth Rollins to return and cash in his Money in the Bank contract on him. The Visionary, with the help of his stablemates, could pin Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

About the author
Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.

The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.

When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications