Cody Rhodes to turn heel and form a new faction with two WWE Superstars? Potential explored

Cody Rhodes is the 2025 King of the Ring and continues his quest to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare will challenge John Cena for the title at SummerSlam in a battle between the top babyface and the top heel in the company.

Many fans are speculating that Cody Rhodes could turn heel either at SummerSlam or later this year. The former champion has shut down those rumors, but things could change going forward. Rhodes could bring two of his friends to SmackDown and create a faction with them. The two WWE stars could be Shawn Spears and Ricky Saints, who are currently competing in NXT.

The Absolute and Spears were recently seen celebrating The American Nightmare's birthday. Moreover, the trio worked together in AEW before joining the sports entertainment juggernaut. WWE could decide to move Spears and Saints to the main roster, booking them to team up with Rhodes as part of a powerful faction, which could be similar to Seth Rollins's stable on RAW.

As a matter of fact, the two could join forces with The American Nightmare at SummerSlam and help him reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. They could later go after Rollins and his allies on RAW, in what could be a blockbuster feud, leading to a WarGames match.

After a successful babyface run, Rhodes could thrive as a villain in WWE. Meanwhile, Saints is expected to join the main roster soon. The duo could ally with a veteran like Spears to dominate the SmackDown roster following SummerSlam. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Cody Rhodes says a heel turn may not happen anytime soon

The American Nightmare recently made an appearance on Busted Open and made an interesting statement about the possibility of a heel turn. Rhodes said that this conversation was limited to social media, and he might not turn heel anytime soon.

“Well, one thing I've noticed about that is it only really exists on X, is that, and like it's deep, the discussion. It's a deep discussion. And I don't even (...) yeah, you never say never in wrestling, but you know, plenty of people, they've got the capacity for the light and the dark, but I don't know, I don't know if we're on that road within the time I have left on my time in wrestling. Who knows, though you never want to say never," Cody Rhodes said. [H/T: WrestleOps on X]

Heading into SummerSlam, WWE creative could give more hints on whether a Cody Rhodes heel turn is on the cards. With John Cena remaining a top villain, The American Nightmare could stay a babyface until at least the coming December. Cena will retire at the end of 2025, as his farewell tour will officially end.

