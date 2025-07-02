2-time Intercontinental Champion says "Never Say Never" on heel turn in WWE

A former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion has emerged as one of the top baby faces in the company since his comeback in 2022. But all that could change soon.

Cody Rhodes has been a fan favorite since his return at WrestleMania 38, and there has been speculation about a heel turn for months now. Neither The American Nightmare nor the creative team has provided a timetable on if and when the former World Champion will turn to the dark side.

Rhodes, meanwhile, appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and addressed the speculation. He said that his heel turn was not a likely scenario and might not happen during his time with WWE. Sill, the former AEW star kept the door open.

“Well — One thing I've noticed about that is it only really exists on X, is that, and like it's deep, the discussion. It's a deep discussion. And I don't even — Yeah you never say never in wrestling, but you know, plenty of people, they've got the capacity for the light and the dark, but I don't know, I don't know if we're on that road within the time I have left on my time in wrestling. Who knows though — you never want to say never," Cody Rhodes said. [H/T: WrestleOps on X]

With John Cena still a heel, The American Nightmare should keep his status as a babyface at least for the next few months.

Cody Rhodes addresses disappointing finish at WWE WrestleMania 41

The American Nightmare dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All, with the match's finish getting a lot of negative reactions from fans.

Rapper Travis Scott showed up and assisted The Franchise Player, who made history with his record-breaking 17th WWE World Title. During his interview with "Busted Open Radio," Rhodes shared the desire to turn things around at SummerSlam.

“I don’t wanna go as far as making any promises, but I can tell you the goal with SummerSlam is if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania, I will put that all on my back and take all the credit and responsibility for perhaps not feeling satisfied. I’d like to get ‘em to the finish line with SummerSlam. Very much looking forward to doing this dance again," the American Nightmare said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

It remains to be seen what the outcome of the match will be and whether Rhodes will reclaim his title at SummerSlam.

