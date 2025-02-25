Cody Rhodes to turn heel and re-form the Authority with The Rock and returning WWE legend? Potential Elimination Chamber twist explored

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently received an offer from The Rock. The Final Boss said that he would grant all the wishes of Rhodes and his family if he sold his "soul" to him and became his champion. Interestingly, it seems that The American Nightmare could accept the proposal and revive The Authority along with Randy Orton.

Cody Rhodes spoke with Seth Rollins in an in-ring promo on this week’s episode of RAW. The Visionary asked why the Undisputed WWE Champion didn’t slap The Rock right after he made his offer. Rollins also said he didn't want to see someone he helped crown champion turn into a "soulless shell of a man."

In response, The American Nightmare targeted The Architect and called him out for all the times he had betrayed people. He also mentioned how Seth Rollins had hit Roman Reigns with a chair and disbanded The Shiled to join The Authority. This was uncharacteristic of Rhodes, who never mentioned these things and readily accepted The Revolutionary’s help at WrestleMania XL.

The Rock revealed on SmackDown that he had a very cordial relationship with the Undisputed WWE Champion. He also highlighted how their mothers were friends and interacted with each other following WrestleMania XL.

Lastly, as Rollins pointed out, while Rhodes was readily hostile towards him, he showed no such tendencies towards The Final Boss. Thus, there is a chance that The American Nightmare could join hands with The Rock and turn heel. He could also re-form The Authority with a returning Randy Orton, who could serve as Rhodes’ henchman.

Notably, The Brahma Bull mentioned on the SmackDown post-show press conference that he and Triple H constantly discuss ideas together. Thus, there’s a chance that The Game is already in the corner of The People’s Champion, and knows about his intention to "buy off" Cody Rhodes. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Seth Rollins could win the Elimination Chamber and face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

With today’s segment, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes seemingly laid the foundation for a potential feud. Given The American Nightmare's closeness to The Rock, he may agree to be The Final Boss’ champion. Moreover, he doesn't have any allies in the locker room now.

Since The Visionary is already well-connected with this storyline, he becomes a very good fit to face Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Rollins could see his former self in The American Nightmare when he was being pushed by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to betray his friends. Thus, there is a chance that The Architect could win the Elimination Chamber match.

This would mark the first-ever heel turn from Cody Rhodes since his days in the AEW, where he seemingly refused to play an antagonistic character. It will be interesting to see if Rollins and Rhodes face each other in Las Vegas in April 2025.

