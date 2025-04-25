Cody Rhodes to turn heel and take John Cena's spot after losing the title at WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility 

Cody Rhodes may have finished his story last year, but WWE could already be planning his next big chapter- this time as a heel after losing to John Cena. The Rock recently stirred things up during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed his WrestleMania 41 absence and dropped some major hints about Cody Rhodes’ future. According to The Final Boss, he pitched the “Sell your soul” storyline for The American Nightmare, intending to eventually turn him heel.

Interestingly, The Rock revealed that while Triple H initially considered John Cena for a heel role, he believes Rhodes is the one who will truly shine in it. He explained that WWE has built The American Nightmare up as such a strong babyface, a heel turn- if done right- could lead to one of the most memorable runs in recent years.

“Not only does that guy have an incredible babyface run again as champion, but also just an unheard of run as a heel,” said The Rock. [47:30 - 47:58]

With the Hollywood megastar showing interest in being part of Cody Rhodes’ eventual heel turn, we may see a new alliance form. This could open the door for John Cena to step back into a full-time babyface role.

The shift could set up a major rivalry, with Cody as a dangerous heel backed by The Rock, going head-to-head with a reborn Cena.

While there’s no official timeline, The Rock made it clear he’s still around if WWE needs him- and the “soul-selling” idea isn’t off the table. Cody Rhodes may stay a fan-favorite for a while longer, but the Stamford-based promotion could he planting the seeds for a major character shift, one that sees him turning heel and possibly stepping into John Cena’s shoes at the top. This is a speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

John Cena vs. Randy Orton in the works?

Fallout from WrestleMania 41 continues to shake things up on WWE SmackDown, and all eyes are on Randy Orton this Friday. After making his 20th WrestleMania appearance against Joe Hendry, The Viper didn’t slow down- he struck again on Monday Night RAW by hitting the new Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, with an RKO. With SmackDown set to air from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, fans are eager to see what Orton has planned next.

The last time Orton and Cena had a match was back in 2017, and things could be heating up again. With tensions high after the RKO and John Cena now at the top once more, this could be the start of a renewed feud between two of WWE’s most iconic names. Will Orton make a bold move on SmackDown, or is this just the beginning of a slow-burning war?

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More