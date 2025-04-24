The Rock to unexpectedly feud with Triple H following his WrestleMania 41-related comments? Exploring the possibility

Things may be heating up between The Rock and Triple H, and fans have started to pick up on it. It all started when The Game didn’t mention Rocky in his WWE Hall of Fame speech, raising eyebrows. Meanwhile, The Final Boss made headlines by revealing on The Pat McAfee Show that he was only brought back to boost Elimination Chamber 2025 ticket sales.

Ad

The Rock casually admitted that there was no long-term plan for him on the Road to WrestleMania 41. He even said that he informed both John Cena and Cody Rhodes that he wouldn’t be involved in their WrestleMania match. The entire “sell me your soul” angle with Rhodes was seemingly a last-minute setup to save a struggling event. This could now lead to an on-screen rivalry.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After The Rock's comments, many feel Triple H might be creatively burnt out. Some even believe he might be leaving the company. Moreover, The Final Boss seemingly positioning himself as the savior of the product might not have sat well with some inside the company. WWE could capitalize on the chatter surrounding the two legends and book a massive on-screen angle.

Since The Game is retired from in-ring competition, he might not return to the ring. However, he could send someone to go head-to-head with The Rock in a blockbuster match. This wouldn’t be the first time The People’s Champion and the WWE CCO would face off on TV, but the potential rivalry could be fueled by real-life tension between the two.

Ad

With their egos and legacies at stake, The King of Kings and The Brahma Bull could produce an epic power struggle storyline. Right now, this is just speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Why did The Rock miss WrestleMania 41?

The Rock recently revealed why he didn’t show up at WrestleMania 41 despite helping set the stage for John Cena’s shocking heel turn alongside Travis Scott. According to The Final Boss, he stepped back because he wanted the focus to be on Cena’s historic 17th world title win.

Ad

With Travis Scott playing his part in the title match's finish, The People's Champion felt he didn't need to be involved in the contest. He wanted the spotlight to remain on Cena, who made history in Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

The Brahma Bull might also miss WrestleMania 42 due to a packed filming schedule. However, he has yet to comment on his status for the show. With time slipping away, fans are beginning to worry that the long-awaited dream match between him and Roman Reigns might never happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More