Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship belt to be discontinued following WrestleMania 41? Why it's possible

At WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Title on the line against John Cena. The WWE Universe will have their eyes set on this showdown and are excited to see what happens when both the stars clash at The Showcase of The Immortals. However, an unexpected scenario might take place after WrestleMania if Cena wins his 17th world championship against Cody Rhodes.

Having already declared that this was the final run of The Franchise Player in the Stamford-based promotion, WWE could prefer a custom Cena Championship if he dethrones Rhodes at WrestleMania. So, following The Shows of Shows, fans could see, the Undisputed WWE Title of the 39-year-old star getting discontinued and Cena introducing a new custom world title of his own.

Fans have previously seen how heel stars have introduced custom world championships for their particular title reigns. One of the prime examples is surely the 'environment-friendly' Wooden World Title which was introduced by former WWE star Daniel Bryan when he won the title as a villainous star.

So, a similar instance could be followed if the evil Cena becomes the new champion and takes the title from The American Nightmare.

A custom title for the record 17th world championship reign will not only give a tribute to Cena's final run but also solidify his character as a heel star. Discarding the title that Rhodes holds shows that Cena absolutely hates The American Nightmare and even doesn't want to keep the same title that Cody holds.

Why losing at WrestleMania 41 will benefit Cody Rhodes?

Usually, a title loss at a major stage like WrestleMania hurts the momentum of a WWE star. However, losing the championship, in Cody Rhodes' case, could turn out to be a beneficial decision for The American Nightmare.

According to WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, Rhodes losing at The Showcase of The Immortals this year will elevate his babyface persona. Also, Bischoff believes that this decision could be better than letting Rhodes defend the title for the rest of this year.

"Cody's not gonna get a lot more over than he is staying on top, but he's such a good babyface and such a good face for the company, he'll get more over getting it back than he will holding onto it. That's the best way to say it. He'll get more steam, more momentum, more opportunity to get himself over in a different way if he's chasing that championship for the next 12 months as opposed to defending it," Eric Bischoff stated.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline unfolds at WrestleMania 41 when Cody Rhodes locks horns with John Cena in the Undisputed WWE Title match.

