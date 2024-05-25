Cody Rhodes should use his Undisputed WWE Championship privilege at King and Queen of the Ring

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes came face to face with his 2024 King and Queen of the Ring opponent on the latest edition of SmackDown. Logan Paul proclaimed that he had given up his old ways and submitted the infamous brass knuckles he so often used in matches to win. The segment took to the extent of having referee Ryan Tran conduct a thorough search to ensure the weapon was in neither's possession.

That plan fell flat when the brass knuckles were found in the possession of the current United States Champion as he sheepishly defended his actions. As fans know, Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion and the face of the company in the new era. For him to consider using such a tactic in his match would deem him unfit for his position. However, if his opponent considers such measures, Rhodes could use his stance and convince WWE authorities to have Ryan Tran as the referee for their 2024 King and Queen of the Ring match.

Tran was instrumental in Logan Paul and Kevin Owens' match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He spotted The Prizefighter about to use the brass knuckles initially intended for the Maverick to use.

An infuriated Cody Rhodes went on to cite that Logan Paul was not serious about wrestling and should be cautious ahead of their bout this weekend.

Cody Rhodes must not be swayed by Logan Paul's attempts

Hailed as the wrestling world's hero ever since Cody Rhodes fulfilled his quest at WrestleMania XL, the 38-year-old star has challenged many rivals in his nearly two-decade wrestling career, each with their own schemes.

While Rhodes is aware of Logan Paul's brazen methods to get a win, he should not let it influence his decision throughout the match. This could lead to a sloppy loss of the title he worked so hard to get his hands on.

At the same time, The American Nightmare must keep his wits about him, keeping a few weapons and WWE Superstars in his corner to counter Paul's every move.

Cody Rhodes should put all his previous learnings in his match against Logan Paul

In his two-year-long feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes seems to have picked up a thing or two about in-ring tactics.

The Bloodline did not hold back from using any strategy to assert their dominance. At times, a few technicalities that led to The Usos or Solo Sikoa interfering in his matches cost Cody greatly. Towards the end of their rivalry, Rhodes also received some assistance from his fellow WWE Superstars to take them out and eliminate whoever stood in his way of being crowned as the champion.

Similarly, Logan Paul is known for his scheming ways and taking assistance from fellow YouTuber IShowSpeed and KSI in his corner. Rhodes should stay one step ahead and have a solution for all potential issues to prevent an unwanted championship loss barely 48 days into his reign.

This move could be the first of many in Cody Rhodes' potential heel turn

After Cody Rhodes was triumphant against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, the wrestling world was further divided. Many cited that The Tribal Chief's potential send-off could have been better. A notable number of fans were convinced that The American Nightmare's heel turn after winning gold would be fruitful after the mundane hero gimmick.

His former Legacy mentor, Randy Orton, won the semifinal match of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament on the latest episode of SmackDown. The winner of the tournament would get a world title shot against a champion of their respective brand at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event. Randy and Cody recently had a run-in backstage, with The Viper staring at the title on The American Nightmare's shoulder, indicating that was his future goal.

Orton is a babyface with a majority of fans rooting for him. WWE's history has proven that the battle between two faces in the company ends in one eventually becoming the bad guy. In this case, it would be ideal for Rhodes to take the fall. It would also take over his good guy persona which he has upheld ever since his WWE return two years ago.

