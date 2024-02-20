Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre: All you must know about their intense rivalry over time

On Monday Night RAW's ongoing edition, Cody Rhodes kicked off the episode with a match against Drew McIntyre. Both gave it their best shot. However, when The American Nightmare was close to winning, interference from The Bloodline led to McIntyre's victory.

Regardless, the match between Rhodes and McIntyre did entertain fans. Even though this was the first time they faced each other in a singles competition, chemistry could be seen between them due to their history.

While Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre did not compete against each other, they once formed a team. This team was called The Dashing Ones, and in 2010, the duo won the WWE Tag Team Championship. However, their reign did not last long, and they decided to part ways shortly after losing the titles.

From being a team to facing each other, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre have come a long way in the Stamford-based promotion.

Wrestling veteran explains one big difference between Cody Rhodes and Dusty Rhodes

Over the years, several members of the WWE Universe have spoken about similarities between Cody and his father, the late Dusty Rhodes. While they have plenty in common, a WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about a major difference between the father-son duo.

During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jimmy Hart mentioned that The American Nightmare has a special look. He said Dusty was a boot, blue jeans, and T-shirt person.

"I think that Cody is different than his dad. They talk about Dusty and everything he did for the business, which he did a lot for the business – he's great, I love Dusty, one of my favorites – but I think Cody's got a special look, dresses different. His dad was a boots and blue jeans, T-shirt [person]," Jimmy said. [3:43 – 4:01]

While Cody and Dusty Rhodes share differences in their attire, at the end of the day, the former's mission of finishing the story is all about his father's unaccomplished dream of winning a world championship. It will be interesting to see if he can do the same at WrestleMania 40.