Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton to end in a No Contest due to 16-time WWE champion’s surprise? Potential explored

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will lock horns with each other at Night of Champions to become the new King of the Ring. But more than that, a world title opportunity at SummerSlam is at stake in this blockbuster clash. Therefore, it is a must-win situation for both stars. However, a 16-time WWE champion could invade this match, causing it to end in a no-contest. The star is a five-time World Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time US Champion, a six-time tag team champion, and a one-time NXT Champion.

Seth Rollins could surprise the WWE Universe by attacking both Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in this match. The Viper failed to become King of the Ring last year, and another loss in the final of the tournament could hurt his credibility. Meanwhile, Rhodes is WWE's top star, and he cannot afford a loss either. Therefore, the company might book a controversial finish to protect both superstars.

Just when the match between Orton and Rhodes would be at its climax, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed could show up out of nowhere. The newly formed faction could unleash a brutal attack on both superstars. The Architect could do that with a mission to make a statement to every superstar thinking of challenging for a world title.

Rollins could make it clear that as long as he stands at the top, no one is running ahead of him. Such an angle could be a major showstopper for Night of Champions, setting the internet abuzz. Besides, it could then lead to Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton locking horns with Seth Rollins and Co., possibly at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Moreover, the match ending in a no-contest would make both The Viper and The American Nightmare viable contenders for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It could pave the way for a potential Triple Threat Match between Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and John Cena (assuming he retains his gold against CM Punk in Riyadh) at SummerSlam. However, this is only speculation at this point.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton to feud with each other after SummerSlam?

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are two of the biggest stars on the SmackDown roster right now. WWE has been constantly dropping hints about their potential feud for almost a year. It looks like the Triple H-led creative team may finally pull the trigger on this much-awaited program very soon, potentially after SummerSlam.

WWE has been subtly building a narrative that Orton has always helped The American Nightmare succeed in the company since his return in 2022. However, the latter has always been away when The Viper needed him the most. Besides, Rhodes never bothered to give the veteran a title shot when he was the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Therefore, there is a very good story for the company to capitalize on. Considering that a Triple Threat Match happens at SummerSlam, if neither of the two stars is unsuccessful in seizing the Undisputed WWE Title, Randy Orton could very well hold Cody Rhodes responsible for his failure.

This could lead to a feud between the former Legacy stablemates after SummerSlam. Nonetheless, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what the future holds for Orton and Rhodes.

