Cody Rhodes to walk away from WWE, big title change, former AEW star has arrived? - 4 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to emanate live from Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas. As of now, John Cena is set to appear on the show for the first time as Undisputed WWE Champion. Additionally, an appearance from Cody Rhodes is also slated to unfold.

In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen on the first Friday night show after WrestleMania 41.

#4. Aleister Black might finally return to WWE

Over the past few weeks, WWE has dropped some cryptic vignettes during SmackDown, which fans have hinted at as Aleister Black's arrival teasers. So, on tonight's edition of the blue brand, that cryptic teaser is set to end, and there is a high chance of Black making his WWE comeback.

A comeback from Black on tonight's show would indeed create a great buzz around his name.

#3. The Street Profits might lose their tag team titles

The Street Profits are set to defend their WWE Tag Team Championship in a TLC match against DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns. Though fans expected this match to be part of the WrestleMania card, it's still part of the SmackDown after Mania, so fans can expect a title change to unfold.

Also, it's a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match, and Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins don't exactly have to be pinned to suffer the title loss.

#2. Cody Rhodes might walk away in frustration

Cody Rhodes is no longer your Undisputed Champion, as The American Nightmare lost his title to John Cena at WrestleMania. As of now, the Stamford-based promotion is advertising Rhodes to make his appearance on tonight's SmackDown.

This creates a chance for Rhodes to make his appearance and walk away in frustration over the title loss. The former champion could disclose how Travis Scott's distraction aided Cena and eventually gave him the victory. As a result, Cody might decide to walk away from the company as part of the storyline.

#1. Solo Sikoa might finally turn on Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is your new United States Champion, as the Samoan Werewolf dethroned LA Knight at the Show of Shows. During Jacob's entrance, Solo was the one who accompanied him.

However, fans might witness a surprise on tonight's show when Sikoa betrays Jacob and eventually sets up a US title feud. Already, there were considerable hints of the breakup between the new Bloodline members, and with the United States Championship in the mix, the feud could revolve around the title.

