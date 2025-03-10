Cody Rhodes’ wife to turn heel to cost him Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

At WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes will face one of the biggest challenges of his career when he locks horns against John Cena in an Undisputed WWE Title match. The American Nightmare rejected The Rock's offer at Elimination Chamber, which led to the consequences of him getting destroyed by Cena, Rock, and Travis Scott.

Every year, WrestleMania witnesses a surprise that no one expects. This leads to the possibility that Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, could turn heel and cost him the world title at WrestleMania 41. When The Final Boss offered Cody to be his 'Corporate Champion,' he confirmed that if Rhodes would accept, all his dreams would be fulfilled, even those he couldn't even imagine.

This implies that Cody's life could have drastically changed if he accepted that offer and it would even benefit his family. Despite this, Rhodes chose to stand against The People's Champion and is facing the consequences of his choice now.

Following this, Brandi could return during WrestleMania 41 and cost Rhodes by disclosing that she has joined ranks with The Final Boss and sold her soul to him.

Later, the real-life wife of Cody Rhodes could explain how Rhodes had the chance to change the future of his family, but instead became selfish and chose himself and the fans. This could be behind Brandi's decision to stand beside the member of the TKO Board of Directors and do something for her family. Though this scenario is speculative for now, it surely can blow the roof at WrestleMania 41.

It will be intriguing to see how the storyline will progress in the upcoming weeks and what happens at WrestleMania 41 when Cody Rhodes defends his title against John Cena.

Already a major spoiler for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes leaked?

Recently, reports have surfaced that John Cena's heel turn was a last-minute decision at Elimination Chamber 2025. Originally, The Cenation Leader's villainous turn was set to happen at WrestleMania 41 after Cena's match against Rhodes.

This implies that the 16-time world champion was already planned to dethrone The American Nightmare and then turn heel in the post-match. However, according to the latest reports, these reports were true.

Further, it also confirms that The Franchise Player's decision to turn heel wasn't a last-minute decision at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. This shows that nothing was leaked as such regarding the outcome of the Cena and Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 41 match.

