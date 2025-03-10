Truth about massive spoiler for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena revealed

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. Their feud kicked off with a bang, with The Cenation Leader turning heel and joining forces with The Rock at Elimination Chamber.

While this massive swerve took place at the March premium live event, reports indicated that wasn't the original plan. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the initial plan was for Cena to turn heel at WrestleMania 41 only. He further reported that the decision to move it forward was made on the day of Elimination Chamber.

This would essentially mean that John Cena was set to dethrone Cody Rhodes, with his heel turn coming at the end of their match. However, the report has been debunked by somebody close to the situation.

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who is also The Rock's business partner, has confirmed that Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber wasn't a last-minute decision. It also was not originally planned for 'Mania. He quote-tweeted a post about the report, stating that Dave Meltzer was incorrect on both things:

"0 for 2," tweeted Brian Gewirtz.

It remains to be seen if John Cena wins his 17th world title at WrestleMania. If it does happen, it wouldn't be because he was initially supposed to turn heel at The Show of Shows.

