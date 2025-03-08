The result of Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 41 may have already been spoiled

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Elimination Chamber winner John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Cenation Leader shockingly turned heel, allying himself with The Rock, and launched a furious attack on Rhodes, leaving everyone perplexed by his action.

With Cena selling his soul to The Final Boss and turning heel for the first time in over two decades, the hype for John and Cody’s title bout at WrestleMania 41 has reached its peak and has changed the entire course of The Show of Shows. The hype amongst the fans for this title match has topped to an extreme extent.

However, the result of Cena vs. Rhodes in WrestleMania 41 may have already been spoiled. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Cena was originally planned to win the 2025 Elimination Chamber and not be involved in The Rock and Cody’s segment.

His heel turn was scheduled for The Showcase of Immortals, which was also supposed to be the end of their 'Mania match. The report has indirectly suggested that the Stamford-based promotion has plans to put the 17th title on The Leader of Cenation, and Rhodes might lose the upcoming match.

Former WWE champion thinks Cody Rhodes was relevant when they were feuding

Since his return, The American Nightmare has been the quarterback of the Stamford-based promotion and has been a perfect projection of a workhorse champion. Rhodes is currently in the prime of his pro wrestling career.

While speaking to the SHAK Wrestling, The Original Tribal Chief expressed that Cody Rhodes is a great champion. However, The American Nightmare was most relevant in the feud between him and his Bloodline. Reigns also clarified there is no heat between him and Rhodes, as many assume.

With Showcase of Immortals looming, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the John Cena- Cody Rhodes saga.

