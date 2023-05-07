Cody Rhodes' win over Brock Lesnar could ensure he won't win the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes ended Backlash on top, which could signal a run toward the World Heavyweight Championship. The American Nightmare is among the favorites to win the big gold belt in three weeks, or is he?

His roll-up win over Brock Lesnar in Puerto Rico should propel him into a prime slot to advance to Night of Champions, but it also gives WWE an out to remove him from the world title picture.

One can argue Cody Rhodes shouldn't win the World Heavyweight Championship since it would feel like a consolation prize after his defeat to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. But how can he "fail" to win it without losing? Simple. A ticked-off Beast Incarnate viciously assaults the former AEW star tomorrow night on RAW.

Lesnar won't take kindly to Rhodes causing him to bleed profusely at Backlash, so expect the former Universal Champion to give him a massive beatdown on Monday. The American Nightmare would then be stretchered out, rendering him unable to compete in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

🏀☘️🎮NR23🎬🤼‍♂️🥶 @NR23Wrestling Please tell me they aren’t giving the World Heavyweight Title to Cody as a constellation prize for losing to Roman. Please tell me they aren’t giving the World Heavyweight Title to Cody as a constellation prize for losing to Roman. https://t.co/FBgQ5AKiLA

The feud between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes would then continue. Their final match could be at Night of Champions or, if WWE can stretch it out, SummerSlam. Cody can then earn a definitive win over the former UFC star before challenging Roman Reigns once again to "finish his story."

If not Cody Rhodes, who should win the World Heavyweight Championship?

WWE needs to ensure the World Heavyweight Championship is in the right hands from the start. That wouldn't be Cody Rhodes. Seth Rollins is the top choice on RAW to hold the belt, as he has a legitimate claim for a title shot after defeating Roman Reigns by disqualification at Royal Rumble 2022.

The Visionary has also been WWE's most consistent performer over the past few years, so expect him to represent the red brand in the tournament final at Night of Champions. If he advances, Rollins will face a SmackDown star based on Triple H's rules for the tournament.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title.



This seems like the best move for Night of Champions. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title.This seems like the best move for Night of Champions. https://t.co/AjSxeB7Sjx

Matches against AJ Styles and Edge sound great, but Seth Rollins might likely go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa in Saudi Arabia. The Enforcer continues to look strong after he pinned Matt Riddle at Backlash. Furthermore, Rollins and Sikoa's match last week on RAW did not have a clean finish.

The Bloodline's dynamic could change forever if Solo Sikoa wins the World Heavyweight Championship. Perhaps, this can afford Cody Rhodes a way to Roman Reigns, as he gets traded to SmackDown in place of The Tribal Chief's cousin.

Poll : 0 votes