Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship & lose it in less than 24 hours on RAW? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 26, 2025 10:10 GMT
Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena will take place at SummerSlam 2025!
Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena will take place at SummerSlam 2025! (Credit: WWE.Com)

Cody Rhodes is set to face John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship in a much-anticipated rematch at SummerSlam 2025, which is set to take place on August 2 and 3. The American Nightmare has unleashed his most vicious side to ensure a victory.

The upcoming bout between Cena and Rhodes is expected to be an all-out war, as it has been officially announced as a 'Street Fight' match. In a shocking twist, The American Nightmare could manage to defeat John Cena clean and reclaim the Undisputed WWE Title.

Considering Cena vs. Rhodes will main event night two on August 3, Rhodes might be forced to relinquish his title in less than 24 hours on Monday Night RAW on August 4, which will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

John Cena, alongside The Rock, could appear during Rhodes' title celebration and announce that The Last Real Champion never lost the title, as their title match was never official, as Cena didn't sign the contract. He was instead unconscious, and The American Nightmare made him sign the paper, which does not even have his official signature.

This would make the bout between Cena and Rhodes at SummerSlam a no-contest, and John Cena would still be the champion. Using his Board of Directors powers, The Rock could take the title from The American Nightmare. Creating a perfect storyline for the third bout between the two at the Survivor Series 2025.

Moreover, WWE may also write the 40-year-old off television with the angle, as he will likely film 'The Street Fighter' alongside Roman Reigns next month.

That said, the angle proposed above is just conjecture, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

The Last Real Champion is set to retire later this year and end his in-ring stint. While speaking on The Breakfast Club, John Cena confirmed that he will become the official ambassador for the Stamford-based promotion moving forward once he hangs up his boots.

"Our last match will be in December, and that's going to be the door shutting on me. Now, I will be an ambassador for the company because my life isn't the same without them. I love the WWE. I love the reach that they have. I love its fan base. So, I'll never not have wrestling in my life," Cena said.

It will be interesting to see how the second encounter between John Cena and Cody Rhodes unfolds at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

