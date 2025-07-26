Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship & lose it in less than 24 hours on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes is set to face John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship in a much-anticipated rematch at SummerSlam 2025, which is set to take place on August 2 and 3. The American Nightmare has unleashed his most vicious side to ensure a victory.The upcoming bout between Cena and Rhodes is expected to be an all-out war, as it has been officially announced as a 'Street Fight' match. In a shocking twist, The American Nightmare could manage to defeat John Cena clean and reclaim the Undisputed WWE Title.Considering Cena vs. Rhodes will main event night two on August 3, Rhodes might be forced to relinquish his title in less than 24 hours on Monday Night RAW on August 4, which will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.John Cena, alongside The Rock, could appear during Rhodes' title celebration and announce that The Last Real Champion never lost the title, as their title match was never official, as Cena didn't sign the contract. He was instead unconscious, and The American Nightmare made him sign the paper, which does not even have his official signature.This would make the bout between Cena and Rhodes at SummerSlam a no-contest, and John Cena would still be the champion. Using his Board of Directors powers, The Rock could take the title from The American Nightmare. Creating a perfect storyline for the third bout between the two at the Survivor Series 2025.Moreover, WWE may also write the 40-year-old off television with the angle, as he will likely film 'The Street Fighter' alongside Roman Reigns next month.That said, the angle proposed above is just conjecture, and nothing has been officially confirmed yet.WWE Superstar confirms new role post-retirementThe Last Real Champion is set to retire later this year and end his in-ring stint. While speaking on The Breakfast Club, John Cena confirmed that he will become the official ambassador for the Stamford-based promotion moving forward once he hangs up his boots.&quot;Our last match will be in December, and that's going to be the door shutting on me. Now, I will be an ambassador for the company because my life isn't the same without them. I love the WWE. I love the reach that they have. I love its fan base. So, I'll never not have wrestling in my life,&quot; Cena said.It will be interesting to see how the second encounter between John Cena and Cody Rhodes unfolds at The Biggest Party of the Summer.