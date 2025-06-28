"I will be done" - John Cena confirms new WWE role following retirement

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has six months left as a performer in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, The Franchise Player not only confirmed his retirement in December but also a new role in the company.

John Cena was the face of WWE for over a decade under the old regime. The Leader of the Cenation dominated competition and became a global sensation before he transitioned out as a full-time performer to pursue a career in Hollywood.

In an appearance on The Breakfast Club, the 17-time World Champion confirmed his upcoming retirement from in-ring competition. He explained that he has lost a step as a performer due to the physical toll of performing in front of thousands.

"Well, I'm retiring this year from competition. In December, I will be done... As a live performer, gosh, that going out there in front of 15,000 people and having them crazy for you is a pretty nice feeling. It's just the physical toll. I can barely hang on right now. Like, I have certainly lost a step, and I promised myself and I made accountable promises to the fanbase that when I get a step slower, I'm stepping out of the door," Cena said. (From 27:00 to 27:43)

Moreover, he confirmed that he's not done with WWE following December, as he will become their ambassador after retirement, and expressed his love for the business.

"Our last match will be in December, and that's going to be the door shutting on me. Now, I will be an ambassador for the company because my life isn't the same without them. I love the WWE. I love the reach that they have. I love its fan base. So, I'll never not have wrestling in my life," Cena said. (From 28:00 to 28:15)

Major WWE name wants John Cena to turn face before retirement

John Cena spent most of his career in the Stamford-based promotion as a babyface. However, he shocked the world when he turned heel and won his 17th World Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Gunther addressed the possibility of facing The Leader of the Cenation if he can find his old self back, and thinks it would be a "very exciting matchup."

"Yeah. That opportunity would be great. I think he's very busy with what he's doing now. Maybe towards the end of the year, if he finds his old self or something, if that's going to happen this year. I don't know. I feel it would be a very exciting matchup . One of the purest babyfaces there are. I would love the scenario of me being me and a struggling pure babyface John Cena," Gunther said.

It'll be interesting to see how Cena's final months shape up before retirement.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

