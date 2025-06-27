Major WWE name wants John Cena to turn face before retirement

John Cena's final run in WWE shocked many as The Leader of the Cenation turned heel before WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Gunther was asked about a potential match with The Franchise Player, and The Ring General said he would like to go head-to-head with the legend if he were a babyface.

John Cena remained a loyal babyface for over two decades before he decided to turn heel and sell his soul to The Rock heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. While the turn wasn't expected, Gunther was recently asked about it and had an interesting comment.

Speaking on The Wrestling Ringer's The Masked Man Show, the 37-year-old RAW star was asked about a potential match against John Cena. The current World Heavyweight Champion praised the legend's recent work as a heel and said he would like to face him as a pure babyface if he turns before the end of his career in WWE.

"Yeah. That opportunity would be great. I think he's very busy with what he's doing now. Maybe towards the end of the year, if he finds his old self or something, if that's going to happen this year. I don't know. I feel it would be a very exciting matchup . One of the purest babyfaces there are. I would love the scearios of me being me and a struggling pure babyface John Cena," Gunther said. (From 1:17:06 to 1:17:40)

Popular star could dethrone John Cena, says ex-WWE star

Gunther had a total of three losses on WWE's main roster, and one of those was against Sami Zayn when The Ring General lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks there's a chance that Zayn could be the one to dethrone John Cena instead of Cody Rhodes.

"I could see a thing where you could have a little bit of a WrestleMania 30 Daniel Bryan kind of story with Sami Zayn, but he stumbles along his way... And knowing John Cena, the whole heel run is very unconventional, and he wanted to try something different. And John Cena is very giving with big moments, and I know he wants to lift other people up," English said.

It'll be interesting to see what's in store for John Cena in his final WWE run.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit The Wrestling Ringer and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

