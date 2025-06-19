Top name could dethrone John Cena by the end of the year, says ex-WWE star; it's not Cody Rhodes

John Cena toppled Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win the Undisputed WWE Championship and broke Ric Flair's record. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, pitched the possibility of a top name, not The American Nightmare, to dethrone The Franchise Player.

Sami Zayn embarked on a journey earlier this year to become a world champion in the Stamford-based promotion. The former Honorary Uce is nowhere near a title match against either champion and often spends his time on WWE RAW in brawls against Seth Rollins' new faction.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, stated there's a possibility that Cody Rhodes might not dethrone John Cena in the coming months. The former WWE star thinks Sami Zayn could get booked like Daniel Bryan and recreate a similar moment from WrestleMania 30.

"I could see a thing where you could have a little bit of a WrestleMania 30 Daniel Bryan kind of story with Sami Zayn, but he stumbles along his way," English said. (From 1:18:219 to 1:18:31)

Moreover, he added John Cena would love to give back to the industry and would be open to having a big moment with someone like Sami Zayn, who's in the upper mid-card level in the promotion.

"And knowing John Cena, the whole heel run is very unconventional, and he wanted to try something different. And John Cena is very giving with big moments, and I know he wants to lift other people up. So, I see him, not just like a Cody Rhodes or a Randy Orton, wanting to do something momentous and memorable stuff on his way out. So, out of all kinds of mid- and upper-level contenders who have never gotten it, I think Sami's our guy," English said. (From 1:19:07 to 1:19:39)

Cody Rhodes scored a pinfall over John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

Cody Rhodes went on a hiatus following his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. After over a month, The American Nightmare returned to the promotion, saved Jey Uso from The Franchise Player's villainous tactics, and allowed the then World Heavyweight Champion to retain against Logan Paul.

After the match, Jey and Cody challenged the villainous duo. Later, the management booked a tag team match for Money in the Bank in California. In the final moments of the match, Ron Killings returned, a week after he announced his release from the company on social media.

This allowed Cody to hit a Cross Rhodes on John Cena and secure a pinfall victory for his team. It'll be interesting to see if The American Nightmare would get another shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

