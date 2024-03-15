Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania match was once cancelled just before it was supposed to happen: Why did WWE do it?

Cody Rhodes has potentially started to recreate 'The Attitude Era' energy in WWE by standing up to his boss, The Rock. It's the current era's most fascinating storyline and is unfolding like a true cinematic classic.

Currently, The American Nightmare is booked for both nights of WrestleMania 40. On Night 1, he is working a tag team match with Seth Rollins against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock. The results of Night 1 will have an effect on Night 2 when Cody Rhodes takes on Roman Reigns in a championship match. Both matches are the main events of their respective nights.

While Rhodes is getting the opportunity to main event both nights of WrestleMania 40, there was a WrestleMania where his match got canceled due to other high-profile matches going overtime. This was at WrestleMania 29.

Expand Tweet

The American Nightmare was scheduled for a huge eight-person tag team match where he would have teamed up with Damian Sandow and The Bella Twins against Tons of Funk and The Funkadactyls. The bout was nixed at the last moment because CM Punk vs. The Undertaker and Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar ran longer than the time allotted, especially the former.

Cody Rhodes absolutely has to win the tag team match at WrestleMania 40

As mentioned above, the results of Night 1 will have an impact on what happens on Night 2. Here's why.

The Rock is rather irritated with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for not stepping aside and letting The Bloodline fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, which is essentially why The Brahma Bull returned. As a result, he challenged the RAW stars to a tag team match, which Rhodes and Rollins accepted.

As per Rock's stipulations, if The Visionary and The American Nightmare win on Night 1, The Bloodline will not interfere in Night 2's match at all. On the other hand, if they lose Night 1, the main event of the following night will be contested under "The Bloodline's rules."

Finally, The Rock has also stated that if Cody Rhodes doesn't 'finish his story' and dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, The American Nightmare will never get a shot at Roman Reigns' title again.

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion